iFood is fined R$1.5 million for a problem that led to the change of restaurant names for political messages

RIO – iFood was fined R$ 1,508,240 by Procon Carioca. According to the municipal consumer protection agency, the application did not provide the necessary information to ensure that customer data was secure, after a system crash that caused the names of several restaurants listed by the delivery service to be replaced by political messages, anti-vaccination and data from rival app last November 2nd.

According to Procon Carioca, the IFood even informed that the changes had been made by a service provider, but that there was no leakage of personal data from consumers or information about debit or credit cards registered as means of payment.

However, as the application states in its privacy policy to share data with third-party companies, including payment methods, Procon Carioca asked iFood to clarify the vulnerability of consumer data exposure, such as CPF, address, cards.

Procon Carioca also requested information on which establishments were affected by this improper access, how long the names were changed, what was the deadline for correction of the system, how many purchases were made during the improper access and what is the identification of the service provider which gave rise to the event and its attributions in the management of the platform.

According to the consumer protection agency, the absence of documents proving that there was no data leakage and the incident itself led to the fine.

– The use of platforms/applications by the population increased significantly during the pandemic and Procon Carioca is always on the lookout to verify the correct application of consumer norms. The consumer’s right must be respected – emphasizes the agency’s executive director, Igor Costa.

The company can still appeal.