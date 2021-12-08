Ilan: The 1.5-point rise in Selic is big anywhere in the world, except in Brazilian markets

A 1.5 percentage point increase in the basic interest rate (Selic) that will be defined tomorrow (8) by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is reasonable, said the former president of the Central Bank and appointed director for the Department of the Hemisphere West of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ilan Goldfajn.

“A 1.5 percentage point squeeze is great anywhere in the world, except in Brazilian markets, where everyone is very anxious for inflation to be brought under control,” he said.

This Tuesday (7), the economist participated in the panel “Economic Scars of Covid-19”, at the GZero Summit Latin America 2021, carried out by global political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Shelly Shetty, director of the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings; Gerardo Rodriguez, director of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager; Shantall Tegho, Director of Goldman Sachs Bank; and Juan Pablo Spinetto, editor at Bloomberg.

For Goldfajn, central banks must always be calmer than the financial market. “The financial market always wants very fast growth, but the real economy is not changing that fast, so be careful,” he said.

In the expert’s assessment, the scenario for economic activity is still unclear for Latin American countries in 2022, with an average growth possibility of only 2%. For him, the region has had a disappointing growth and suffered an even greater decline with the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Goldfajn, who holds the chairmanship of the Credit Suisse bank in Brazil until January of next year, believes that the economy has started to show an improvement with the return of activities and the advance of population vaccination, but still in insufficient intensity to change the prospect of low growth for the region in 2022.

“Let’s recover. There has been a rapid decline and there will be a rapid return, but when we talk about next year there will be a small rate of growth. In the case of Brazil, financial conditions will be tight, slowing down growth, which will be very close to zero,” he said.

Ilan pointed out that Brazil will have an election year that will be polarized, which should reduce the space for growth in the local economy and have impacts for the region. “Brazil will have an election year that will be polarized, with narrow conditions, so this zero is negative and the region ends up growing slowly.”

Ficht’s executive director of ratings, Shelly Shetty, assessed that Brazil is still on the negative spectrum, continuously reflecting the risks of an economy always in debt.

“Brazil is continually reflecting the risks of the economy that is always in debt. In 2021, the economy had better results, but the fiscal scenario will be more challenging in 2022 and there may be an economic recession in Brazil”, he said.

