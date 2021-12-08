In a thong bikini, Giovanna Ewbank goes topless and closes up her butt in the Maldives: ”Woman”

Enjoying rest days in the Maldives, presenter Giovanna Ewbank rocks the web by squandering her bosom on photos without a bikini top

Giovanna Ewbank (35) stole the show on the web early this Wednesday, 08!

The presenter shared breathtaking records on social media while traveling with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso (39), to the Maldives Islands.

Enjoying rest days without the company of children, auntie (8), Bless (6) and Zyan (1), the blonde flaunted her sculptural body while posing wearing only her bikini bottom. In her Instagram feed, the actress posted a sequence of records doing topless lying with a paradisiacal backdrop in the background and took a close-up of her butt.

“BUMDInhAAAAA, girls…”, she joked in the post caption.

In the post comments, internet users extolled the beauty of the cat. “What a perfection!”, he said Didi Wagner. “What body is this???? Affffffeeee, Bruno is very lucky”, shot the model Flavia Lucini. “Big woman”, highlighted a follower. “God’s work of art”, said another. “Ave Maria! It even changed the name of the place. Now it’s Bemdivas!”, joked another admirer.

Giovanna Ewbank’s mother shows fun night with her grandchildren

While Gio Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso enjoy traveling alone, the influencer’s mother, Deborah Ewbank, takes care of the grandchildren. The family matriarch exhibited the pajama night she made with the little ones at home. “These are even for sleeping. Good night”, she said.

Check out:





