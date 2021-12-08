In a week, BYD Tan has more than expected bookings

BYD Tan started the Chinese brand in the national automotive market with its premium proposal, which can be between R$ 400 thousand and R$ 500 thousand. Even with a very high price, the Asian manufacturer seems to have started off on the right foot here.

In eight days, BYD’s reservation site received 1,500 hits and at least 278 people made reservations for the Chinese electric SUV, which can carry up to seven people. The volume is above the first batch of 200 units, with which the brand will start its sales here.

Henrique Antunes, BYD Brasil’s commercial director, says: “We were surprised by the huge market interest for our vehicle and we are already working on the composition of the second batch”.

In view of the projection of sales in the national market, BYD plans to install stores in the 35 largest cities in the country, using for this resellers already experienced in the luxury market.

The BYD Tan has 517 horsepower and the size of an Audi Q7, but travels as far as this one, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. With a very generous package, even having a PM2.5 filter against viruses, for example, as well as a range of over 400 km.

Chinese on the rise

Once shunned by many consumers, Chinese brands are now being watched by shoppers with new eyes. The greatest example of this is Chery, which wisely relied on CAOA and is now the tenth best-selling brand in the country.

Although JAC has declined in sales, the Chinese brand is currently focusing on electric cars, which also generates great interest from Great Wall, which arrived by buying the Mercedes-Benz factory in the interior of São Paulo.

Even though the factory is no guarantee of success here (see Mercedes-Benz itself, which has even fallen in the ranking), the commitment to the market interests consumers, after all, no one wants to be on hand after a few years with the car…