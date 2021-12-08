In addition to Flamengo, Jorge Jesus’ name is spoken in two Brazilian football giants | Jorge Jesus

The renowned Jorge Jesus may be returning to Brazilian football in 2022 or, who knows, this year. The coach, who experienced a great peak at Flamengo, is a strong target for the carioca giant for the year 2022. But the rubro-negro club is not alone in the dispute.

In Brazil, Jorge Jesus lived one of the best peaks of his career. It was at Flamengo that he got the club out of a big drought without conquering the Libertadores and, as a bonus, he was still Brazilian champion, in addition to facing Liverpool, in the Club World Cup.

More than a year later, Jorge Jesus, who left Fla, heading to European football, to be the captain of Benfica, has his name spoken again at the Rio club, which is looking for a new coach and closely monitors JJ’s situation with the Portuguese club.

This week, Benfica has a very important duel with Dinamo, in a game valid for the Champions League. In case he wins, Jorge Jesus tends to continue in the position of the Incarnates. But, in case of defeat or negative result, accumulating with an elimination in the competition, Jorge Jesus can say goodbye to the Portuguese club even this Wednesday.

Corinthians and Palmeiras with an eye on Jorge Jesus

In case of being fired, the future of Jorge Jesus may be to return to Brazil, but Flamengo, the club in which he lived a great moment, is not the only one with an eye, since Corinthians and Palmeiras, according to GE, are looking to The Coach.

Although Corinthinas look to Jesus, Timão knows that, in the event of a return to Brazil, the coach’s biggest priority will be training Flamengo. Still, there is interest in JJ.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, looks to Jorge Jesus, but the priority is to renew with Abel Feira. JJ’s name will only gain more strength in the event of Abel’s departure – which could happen after the Club World Cup.