Indian has had right arm raised for 45 years; he is a sadhu

posted on 12/07/2021 11:14 AM / updated on 12/07/2021 11:15 AM



(credit: Reproduction/ Twitter @OG_umaru)

Amar Bharati has had his right arm raised for over 45 years and says he will not be lowered anytime soon. He is a “sadhu”, in India meaning he has a very strong religious belief, connecting with the gods through some sacrifice. Sadhus are a kind of Hindu saints.

He decided to give up life in 1973, when he was a banker in India. He was married, had three children and led a modest life. Until, suddenly, he decided to abandon everything to dedicate his whole life to Shiva, a Hindu deity. Sadhus give up clothing and “worldly pleasures” to live a life of renunciation in the name of faith.

To truly serve his religious beliefs, he had an idea: he would raise his arm and keep it that way for as long as he lived. Sadhus are capable of enduring terrible ordeals, some remain years with one leg bent to serve their beliefs.

About two years after rising, the agony began to subside and soon he lost any sensation in his right arm, which atrophied. “I don’t ask for much. Why do we fight each other, why is there so much hatred and enmity between us? I want all Indians to live in peace. I want the whole world to live in peace,” he told the website united.

* Intern under the supervision of Roberto Fonseca