Infectologist on vaccine passport rejection: ‘Wrong decision’ – General

Full vaccination card will not be a prerequisite for travelers (photo: Pedro Gontijo/Press MG) This Tuesday (7/12) the federal government decided that it does not require proof of immunization from travelers to enter Brazil. The country will ask unvaccinated tourists a quarantine period of five days after entering the country. In an interview with State of Minas, the infectious diseases specialist Carlos Starling, from the COVID-19 Coping Committee in Belo Horizonte, classified the decision as ‘wrong’.

About a month ago, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that Brazil adopt the requirement of proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for the entry of travelers.

However, the recommendation was not followed and instead of a receipt, the rule is to have a quarantine of five days and, after this time, a new COVID-19 test must be performed. Only with a negative result, travelers will be freed to travel around the country.

“Another one of the wrong decisions, because while the whole world is demanding a vaccine, we are demanding quarantine. That doesn’t make any sense. Basically, it’s an attempt to hide the federal government’s embarrassment towards the president. A vaccination rule is established. and he leaves the country, he cannot return”, says infectious disease specialist Carlos Starling.

Belo Horizonte

In Belo Horizonte, there is still no vaccine passport to participate in all city activities, however, there are rules for events, concert halls and shows, party venues, discos, stadiums, among others.

Participants must present a negative result for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test or Rapid Test of Antigen performed within 72 hours before the activity or the presentation of proof of vaccination of the second dose or single dose of the vaccine against COVID- 19.

However, it is not possible for the city to require proof of vaccination for travelers, as this decision must be federal, as it competes within the country’s borders. “Here (BH) we cannot demand a vaccination passport for travelers, this is federal determination.

“This autonomy of establishing a health barrier in Confins, for example, is not the responsibility of the PBH, even because it is another municipality. But a tourist who comes here will not be able to take advantage of various activities that already require vaccination. Now, these rules can become even stricter, depending on the situation, with mandatory requirements for restaurants, for example”, says the infectious disease specialist.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.

With information from Maria Eduarda Cardim do Correio Braziliense