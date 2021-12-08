Influenza cases are growing. Know what to do to protect yourself

The circulation of the H3N2 virus – one of the causes of Influenza A – is worrying public health specialists. Despite being a typical winter virus, Brazil is seeing an increase in cases and the city of Rio de Janeiro is experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

The increase in the incidence of the virus is associated with the greater circulation of people and the relaxation of the protective measures adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is aggravated by the low adherence of the population to vaccination campaigns against the flu.

According to infectologist Alberto Chebabo, from the Dasa diagnostics network, the last time the virus circulated with its current intensity in Brazil was in the winter of 2019. have a greater exposure to H3N2. Associated with this, we have a low adherence to vaccines”, said the doctor, during a virtual meeting with journalists, on Tuesday (7/12).

Why is it necessary to get the flu vaccine annually?

In a process similar to what happens with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the two viruses that cause Influenza (H1N1 and H3N2) mutate and vaccines are updated annually to ensure that the population remains protected.

With the increase in flu cases and the relaxation of protective measures, experts fear that the population will neglect the symptoms, increasing the chances of circulation of both the viruses that cause Influenza and Covid-19.

“In general, there is no way to differentiate the symptoms. That’s why we insist that people get the Influenza vaccine. Now we have Influenza circulating heavily in the country, along with other adenoviruses that cause the same symptoms”, says the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Isabella Ballalai.

To protect yourself from Influenza, measure number 1 is vaccination. The use of masks, frequent hand hygiene and social distance are also important.

How to differentiate symptoms of Influenza and Covid-19?

The flu and Covid-19 have very similar symptoms. Infection with the H3N2 and H1N1 viruses causes dry cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny nose, fever, chills, headache, shortness of breath, weakness and muscle pain. Unlike Covid-19, it doesn’t usually cause loss of smell or taste.

Children up to 5 years old, the elderly and people with weakened immunity are at greater risk of the disease getting worse, which can lead to admissions to the intensive care unit (ICU) and death.

Among children, the condition can progress to pneumonia and otitis, for example. In the elderly, Influenza can decompensate underlying diseases and lead to death, especially among those over 70 years of age.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

Coronavirus illustrationCoronavirus

Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different waysGetty Images

obesity and

Elderly people and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease, lung disease or obesity, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images

woman lying in bed coughing covid coronavirus fluCovid coronavirus cough

At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels

CoronavirusCoronavirus

Two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has changed.Getty Images

woman smelling orangesmell, smell

Patients also began to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages

Coronavirus COVID-19Coronavirus COVID-19

The Delta variant, first identified in India, quickly spread around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images

woman with headachewoman with headache

It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images

Coronavirus illustrationCoronavirus illustration

Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationpixabay

mask illustrationmask illustration

A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images

Man and womanMan and woman

While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images

elderly covid testelderly covid test

Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images

people carrying vaccinevaccination illustration

Most infected people who have taken both doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages

0

The diagnosis of Influenza and Covid-19 is made by the same exam, the PCR through the collection of nasopharyngeal swabs, the exam of the cotton swab.

Do you have symptoms? Know what to do:

The precautions to prevent the transmission of Influenza are very similar to those adopted with Covid-19. People with flu-like symptoms should:

  • Stay away from work or school to avoid exposing others;
  • Remain in isolation for a period between 10 and 14 days;
  • Wear a mask if you need to go out;
  • Sanitize your hands frequently.

“The recommendation is that everyone seek to be vaccinated as soon as possible against Influenza and have the Covid vaccine up to date. In the face of any respiratory symptoms, it is important to comply with the necessary quarantine”, says Isabella.

