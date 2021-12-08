Influenza cases are growing. Know what to do to protect yourself

The circulation of the H3N2 virus – one of the causes of Influenza A – is worrying public health specialists. Despite being a typical winter virus, Brazil is seeing an increase in cases and the city of Rio de Janeiro is experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

The increase in the incidence of the virus is associated with the greater circulation of people and the relaxation of the protective measures adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is aggravated by the low adherence of the population to vaccination campaigns against the flu.

According to infectologist Alberto Chebabo, from the Dasa diagnostics network, the last time the virus circulated with its current intensity in Brazil was in the winter of 2019. have a greater exposure to H3N2. Associated with this, we have a low adherence to vaccines”, said the doctor, during a virtual meeting with journalists, on Tuesday (7/12).

Why is it necessary to get the flu vaccine annually?

In a process similar to what happens with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the two viruses that cause Influenza (H1N1 and H3N2) mutate and vaccines are updated annually to ensure that the population remains protected.

With the increase in flu cases and the relaxation of protective measures, experts fear that the population will neglect the symptoms, increasing the chances of circulation of both the viruses that cause Influenza and Covid-19.

“In general, there is no way to differentiate the symptoms. That’s why we insist that people get the Influenza vaccine. Now we have Influenza circulating heavily in the country, along with other adenoviruses that cause the same symptoms”, says the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Isabella Ballalai.

To protect yourself from Influenza, measure number 1 is vaccination. The use of masks, frequent hand hygiene and social distance are also important.

How to differentiate symptoms of Influenza and Covid-19?

The flu and Covid-19 have very similar symptoms. Infection with the H3N2 and H1N1 viruses causes dry cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny nose, fever, chills, headache, shortness of breath, weakness and muscle pain. Unlike Covid-19, it doesn’t usually cause loss of smell or taste.

Children up to 5 years old, the elderly and people with weakened immunity are at greater risk of the disease getting worse, which can lead to admissions to the intensive care unit (ICU) and death.

Among children, the condition can progress to pneumonia and otitis, for example. In the elderly, Influenza can decompensate underlying diseases and lead to death, especially among those over 70 years of age.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

The diagnosis of Influenza and Covid-19 is made by the same exam, the PCR through the collection of nasopharyngeal swabs, the exam of the cotton swab.

Do you have symptoms? Know what to do:

The precautions to prevent the transmission of Influenza are very similar to those adopted with Covid-19. People with flu-like symptoms should:

Stay away from work or school to avoid exposing others;

Remain in isolation for a period between 10 and 14 days;

Wear a mask if you need to go out;

Sanitize your hands frequently.