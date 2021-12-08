Informal and illegal activities move BRL 1.3 tri in Brazil, the equivalent of Switzerland’s GDP

RIO – The informal economy has already moved R$ 1.3 trillion this year, equivalent to 16.8% of the Brazilian GDP. The value is also similar to the GDP of countries like Sweden and Switzerland. This is what the Underground Economy Index (IES), prepared by the Brazilian Institute of Competition Ethics (ETCO) and by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), obtained exclusively by GLOBO, points out.

The survey shows that the underground economy — which concentrates from unrecorded legal activities carried out by street vendors and self-employed people to illegal mechanisms such as tax evasion, piracy and smuggling — is already showing an upward trend. The index returned to the 2017 level.

From 2019 to 2020, the indicator dropped from 17.3% to 16.7% due to the impacts of the health crisis on workers and informal services. Now, the slow beginning of the normalization of economic activity ends up stimulating the advance of informality.

Weak market

According to IBGE Pnad data for the quarter ended in September, Brazil has an informality rate of 40.6%.

— We are realizing that economic activity is returning to normal in 2021, but the economy is not recovering, with indices pointing to a technical recession. Informality returned to operating faster than the formal market, and the index began to grow again – says Edson Vismona, president of ETCO.

The result of this movement is the return to the pattern of informality of 2017, when the indicator started to rise more intensely because of the economic crisis that started in 2014. The job market, which since 2016 has maintained the ten million mark of unemployed, was further weakened by the pandemic.

Shortly after the start of the pandemic, in May of last year, the 36-year-old entrepreneur Alana Villela chose to leave the marketing agency where she worked and today provides her production services to companies and influencers independently. She works informally:

— Regularization ends up making you profit less. Everything has a bureaucracy. That’s why we often do everything by mouth. Whether R$50 or R$10, this is needed right now — he counts.

Informality on the rise

With the economy slipping, the trend is for the percentage of informal workers to rise, even with mechanisms that help fight informality, such as the ease of registering activities through Simples and the labor reform, explains Vismona:





— There are conditions for us to recover the market for formality, but with our economy in a difficult situation, informality tends to grow. It’s like a seesaw. When the economy is doing well, informality falls. When the economy enters a recession process, informality rises. That’s what we saw in our historical curve — he says.

Fernando de Holanda Barbosa Filho, an economist at Ibre/FGV, assesses that Brazil has an intermediate shadow economy rate.

It is worse than that of developed countries, whose rates are around 10% — the case of the United States, with an estimate between 11% and 12% in 2020, based on data for 2018 — but better than countries that they are in the range of 30% to 40% — like Turkey, whose rate is around 30%, according to IMF data from 2019.

bad situation

Barbosa Filho recalls that, were it not for the overlapping of economic crises, the country would follow a trajectory of gradual improvement in the indicator, given that the expansion of Brazilian average schooling in recent years has contributed to the formalization of workers.

Other important factors are also the expansion of the credit market, which encourages the formalization of companies, and the improvement of tax collection efficiency by the Federal Revenue, with the implementation of electronic invoices (NFes), Simples and MEI:

— Although the structural factors are heading in the right direction, the fact that we live in a bad situation prevents this improvement from occurring in our daily lives. The effect of low growth and constant crises make it difficult for the shadow economy to decline.

The IES was created in 2003, with the objective of measuring the production and commercialization of goods and services, which is not officially reported to the government.

FGV uses a model developed in the USA, called “Underground Economy”, calculated by the average of two factors: the monetary indicator, which measures the demand for currency equation; and the informal labor market indicator, which includes the percentage of workers without a formal contract and income from informal work.