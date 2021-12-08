Ingenious poll: Lula remains in the lead and could win in the first round – Politics

(photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) Journalist Rosana Hessel published a text on Blog do Vicente, at Correio Braziliense, analyzing the December numbers of the new survey by Genial/Quaest, released this Wednesday (8/12), in relation to the 2022 presidential elections. , ‘former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) is consolidating his lead in the race. As in the previous example, the PT has a chance of winning in the first round, as he holds more than 50% of the valid votes.’

“In the four scenarios of the poll of intention to vote for president in the first round, Lula leads with 46% to 48% of the preference and 52% of the valid votes. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro holds 23% to 27%. Blanks and nulls varied between 7 % and 10% and 4% and 5%, respectively”, he published.

“In an eventual runoff, Lula wins in all the situations mentioned, with percentages ranging from 53% to 58% in the five scenarios of the seven that appear in the survey. Against Bolsonaro, the PT member wins with a score of 55% to 33% And, against former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), the score was 63% against 29%. Against Ciro Gomes (PDT), Lula won with 54% against 21%, and against Joo Dria (PSDB) the score was changed to 58% to 14%. And, against Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) the advantage is even greater, of 58% against 13%.”