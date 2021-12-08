Insider reports how development of Battlefield 2042 was problematic

DICE’s game was marred by management issues, tight deadlines, and the stampede of veteran developers.

Released in late November, Battlefield 2042 has been one of the most criticized games in the entire history of the series, both for its content and the presence of several bugs. According to the insider Tom Henderson, who has worked for vehicles like IGN and VGC, the current situation was already expected by those who worked on the game and had to face a development process at least problematic.

In a video of just over 30 minutes published on YouTube, Henderson explained that developer DICE started having problems with the release of Battlefield V, when several veteran developers left the team. He explains that Electronic Arts publisher’s instruction for the title was to emulate elements popular in other games., which means that internal concepts were not considered, resulting in the removal of a class system in early 2020.

Henderson also explains that developing Battlefield 2042 for five platforms working with remotely shared hardware proved to be a major challenge. for the team. He also explains that, in practice, game design was only solidified in august 2020, giving developers only 1 year and three months to work on the final version before its release — the first leaked trailer of the game was built using resources created for Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4.

management issues

In his report, the insider also states that the team responsible for the game suffered from several management issues. and had to live with unrealistic predictions. Among the problems faced were bugs with the interface, and the technical tests promoted by DICE showed that a great deal of additional development time would be required. to get the final result right.



– Continues after advertising –

The issues faced by the team caused the Battlefield 2042 Beta has been, in effect, its Alpha, and a good part of the team believed that it was necessary to work on the game for at least one more year. While the game was slightly postponed, the extra time gained was a few weeks rather than the necessary months — Henderson also revealed that DICE considered working on Battlefield: Bad Company 3 during the build process, but that the idea was discarded by Electronic Arts, which believed the game “wouldn’t sell”.

The insider also reveals that the publisher is already thinking about the future of the series, which may include the bet on the hero shooter format (like overwatch and Rainbow Six Siege) in which experts among themselves and armies are left out. He also explains that Battlefield’s “Connected Universe” aims to add more depth to the characters, but that DICE’s plans are still open, as the company still has to deal with an inexperienced team (thanks to the stampede of veteran developers), fix Battlefield 2042 issues, and pay attention to community requests, complaints, and suggestions.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: ResetEra