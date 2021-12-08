INSS changes payroll loan margin as of January

In March of this year, the government published a law expanding the payroll margin for retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). The measure is valid until December 31, which means that after that date the limit will return to what it was before.

The payroll-deductible margin is the percentage of your benefit that the insured can commit to taking out a loan or card. Currently, it is 40%, 35% for loans and 5% for cards.

As of January 1, 2022, values ​​return to normal. Therefore, up to 35% of the benefit can be used to contract payroll loans, distributed as follows:

30% for loan;

5% for card.

It is worth noting that the law also allows the suspension of loan installments for up to four months, without changing the value or increasing the interest rate.

Payroll loans

Payroll loans are an easy way for INSS retirees and pensioners to take out loans and cards. In this modality, part of the value of the installments is deducted directly from the payroll or benefit of the contractor, which guarantees payment and allows companies to charge reduced interest rates.

In addition to INSS policyholders, many banks offer payroll-deductible loans to public servants and employees of accredited private companies.

It is important to remember that it is possible to block the contracting of payroll-deductible loans through the Meu INSS application or website. Just log in to the chosen platform and look for the option “Loan (lock/unlock)”.