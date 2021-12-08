INSS still has a stock of 1.8 million requests for benefit granting | Economy

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) has more than 1.8 million requests for granting benefits in stock. There are 1,838,459 requests awaiting a response, according to data obtained by the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP).

The latest inventory requirements data show that, throughout this year, there has been virtually no reduction in the queue. In April, there were 1,833,815 and, in July, 1,844,820. In addition, there was an increase compared to 2020, when there were about 1.5 million orders in the queue.

The stagnation in the number of requests is mainly due to the lack of public servants, according to the president of the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP), Adriane Bramante.

“There has been no increase in the number of processes since June 2021 and, no matter how much effort the current team makes, without an increase in the number of qualified servers, it will be difficult to reduce this stock”, says the lawyer.

The 1.8 million orders in stock only comprise those orders in the initial recognition phase of the benefit. In addition to these, there are other people in the queue, such as those awaiting review requests or in legal proceedings.

The vice president of the IBDP, Diego Cherulli, points out that there will always be orders in stock at the INSS, since it is an agency that deals with millions of people every month.

“But stability is very worrying, because without a public tender to hire new employees, the current measures have not been enough”, says the specialist in social security law. The INSS even called in retired military and civil servants to help with order analysis, but the stock was not reduced.

Support for people with disabilities is the type of concession request with the largest stock. There are about 630 thousand cases — more than a third of the total requests that are awaiting a response from the INSS.

According to Cherulli, vice president of the IBDP, these cases are the most significant because they are those that depend on more employees working — in addition to expertise, it is also necessary to carry out a social assessment of the insured’s potential.

One of the thousands of Brazilians awaiting recognition of the benefit is 61-year-old Maria Silvalina da Silva. This year, a resident of a community in the South Zone of São Paulo applied for the Assistance Benefit to Persons with Disabilities (BPC/LOAS).

In late November, she attended the scheduled forensics. Now, she awaits the social evaluation, which was scheduled for March 4 of next year. “They marked very far from my home, but they said that at the moment there was only this place for that date, or I would wait until the end of 2022”, says Maria Silvalina.

At the moment, she survives on the income she earns from renting a garage, R$150 a month, and on the retirement of an older aunt, who lives with Maria Silvalina because she needs help because of her mobility problems.

“But [a aposentadoria] for her it is very little. She spends on medication and diapers, taking away her food, which needs some fruits, vegetables and vegetables for her diet.”

The vice president of the IBDP also emphasizes that it is important to reduce this queue of people awaiting an effective response. “If the queue is not reduced with quality, many people who were denied the benefit will join the queue again. It’s like drying ice. You’re not solving the problem,” he explains.

“The INSS is improving systems and technology, but in these cases, human analysis is still essential. We see unwillingness from the Ministry of Economy, which is the one who has to release the funds. The INSS has suffered an increasing budget shortage.”

In addition, Cherulli states that the period for analyzing these requests should not exceed 60 days. “More than that, it harms the insured a lot. And, today, the analyzes have taken longer than that, even breaching the agreement made with the STF”.

wanted by GloboNews, the INSS reported that the queue currently stands at 1,865,209 benefits, and that it receives around 800,000 new requests per month. According to the institute, around 700,000 benefits are analyzed per month, and around 20% of the queue depends on documents that must be delivered by citizens.

“The INSS signed an agreement with the Public Ministry and the Public Defender’s Office, approved by the Supreme Court, to define terms that did not exist before. Each benefit has a term that varies according to the complexity required for analysis, reiterating the intention to meet with responsibility and agility to all types of requests that come in. In addition, we are carrying out joint efforts and implementing pilot programs that can be expanded to all municipalities”, says the INSS in a note.

“As for the public tender, the request was sent to the Ministry of Economy and now we are waiting for a position (…) The tender request foresees 7,575 vacancies, 6,004 of which for Social Security Technician and 1,571 for Social Security Analyst”.

What does the Ministry of Economy say

The Ministry of Economy informed that it does not disclose or advance information on competitions, with the Official Gazette and the Ministry’s portal being the official means of transparency and dissemination of authorized competitions.