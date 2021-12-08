Instagram can’t remove sexy photos, Justice decides

The São Paulo Court ordered Facebook to re-establish the account of a model who was excluded from Instagram for selling sexy photos.

FMF, which had 180,000 followers on the social network, was banned from the platform after having several photographs in a bikini removed and the account suspended on five occasions, always under the justification of having violated the “community guidelines”.

In addition to publishing sensual images, the young woman’s profile had a link to the OnlyFans website, a network created in 2016 in which users can sell content (photos, videos and live broadcasts) on a variety of topics, including erotic.

Facebook told the court that the model “committed a serious breach of contract by serving content related to sexual solicitations.” “Instagram community guidelines prohibit the use of the service to post any kind of inappropriate or illicit material, so offering sexual services is not permitted.” Facebook’s defense is made by the Tozzini Freire Advogados office.

FMF responded in the process that it sells photos as a sensual model, but that there is no request of a sexual nature.

“Really the author [do processo] even posted some bikini photos on her profile. But, well, this is a natural expression of Brazilians, who are passionate about the summer and the beach,” lawyers José Carlos Loureiro Júnior and Carlos Eduardo de Gouveia Ramalho, who represent her, told the court. platform presents the photo that would have broken the rule, which was not done.

In the sentence in which the young woman was right, judge Sidney da Silva Braga stated that Facebook did not demonstrate that sexual content was posted.

“The sale of sensual photos cannot automatically be equated with offering sexual services or offering pornographic material,” said the magistrate. “OnlyFans is not a pornographic platform. The fact that there may be pornographic content on that platform does not warrant the generalization that any link to such a site is a link to a pornographic site.”

The judge sentenced Facebook to reestablish the page, under penalty of being fined up to R$30,000.

The company, which stated to the Court that the deactivation did not occur arbitrarily, can still appeal the decision.