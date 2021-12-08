Integrated graphics of Alder Lake who fight! Intel Core i9-12900K without graphics card

Does Intel Xe run anything on desktop CPUs?

Video card is expensive, but something has to give video on the PC. In today’s live we’re going to take a look at what Intel has to offer in the integrated graphics of its 12th generation Intel Core processors. Let’s take the top of the line for testing, the Intel Core i9-12900K, which brings the Intel UHD Graphics 770, the same ones that also equip the Intel Core i5-12600K and Intel Core i7-12700K.

Make a PIX and send your message to encourage Adrena Lives!

Despite relying on Intel Xe microarchitecture, desktop models come with a total of 32 execution units, far less than the 96 execution units present on notebook chips.

Intel Core i9-12900K Review

Intel Core i9-12900K official website

The system used includes:



– Continues after advertising –

– Intel Core i9-12900K

– Intel UHD Graphics 770

– Noctua U12SP

– 2x16GB T-Force Delta 6200MHz CL40

– ROG Maximus Z690 Hero

– Cooler Master V850 source

– 2x 2TB Kingston KC600 SATA III

– Open cabinet

Tuesday (07/12) from 20:00, Brasília time, Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Cassiano Presoto (@presotocassian) will turn on this component and see what works, or what doesn’t.



– Continues after advertising –

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.