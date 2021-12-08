Interval for booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine drops to 4 months across Ceará – Metro

the break to booster dose in adults over 18 years it dropped to four months throughout Ceará, announced the governor Camilo Santana (PT). Until now, the waiting period after the second dose (D2) was five months.

The decision was taken by the Ceará Bipartite Intermanagers Commission (CIB-CE), which has managers from the Health Department (Sesa) and municipal secretariats.

I inform the people from Ceará that, by decision of the Ceará Bipartite Inter-Management Commission (CIB-CE), which brings together managers from the Health Secretariat (Sesa) and municipal secretariats, the interval for applying the 3rd dose to the population over 18 years of age was reduced to 4 months across the CE. — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) December 7, 2021

“I reinforce, once again, the importance of all Cearenses being aware of the vaccination lists in their municipalities. Only with mass immunization will we be able to overcome this pandemic once and for all”, commented the governor.

The measure is valid for those who completed the vaccination schedule with immunizing agents from CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The booster dose will be from Pfizer.

Concern with variants

According to Richristi Gonçalves, Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation (Sesa), “the decision is important at this moment in which we live in a scenario that, possibly, the Ômicron variant can be detected in Ceará, in addition to other variants”>

THE arrival of the end of the year parties also guided the definition of the Commission, according to the manager. She also cited the possibility of optimizing the use of Pfizer’s vaccines: “With the anticipation of five to four months, municipalities will be able to schedule more people.”

Decision in Fortaleza

Fortaleza had already announced the reduction of the time window for the application of the additional dose. Mayor José Sarto (PDT) released the news last week, and the schedules have already been determined since this Monday (6).

“More great news for the sequence of vaccination against Covid-19: Fortaleza will reduce the interval between the 2nd and 3rd doses to four months. On Monday (6), we will start the first appointments in this profile”, announced Sarto.

Also according to the mayor, the change will allow around 300 thousand people to have the booster dose anticipated for this month. “With the measure, about 300,000 people from Fortaleza who would receive the 3rd dose only from January onwards will be able to benefit from this month of December”, he points out.