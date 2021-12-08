Investigation against son ’04’ will receive investigation evidence from digital militias

Delegate Denisse Dias Rosas Ribeiro, president of other sensitive investigations at the Planalto Palace, received a request to share information contained in the digital militia inquiry to fuel the investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro’s son 04, Jair Renan, for alleged trafficking in influence and money laundering.

In an official letter sent to Denisse in October, the Federal Police’s Police Intelligence Sector in the Federal District registered that ongoing investigations in the investigation aimed at Jair Renan indicate a ‘stable association’ between Bolsonaro’s son 04 and others investigated ‘in receiving advantages from entrepreneurs with interests, links and contracts with the Federal and District Public Administration without apparent justifiable consideration for acts of graciousness’.

“The business nucleus has its core in a mining/agricultural conglomerate, advertising company and other entrepreneurs”, the document also says.

The investigators want to analyze the links between the targets of the investigation that targets Jair Renan and those investigated in the investigation of the digital militias, in particular a possible link between the president’s son 04, the pocket narist Oswaldo Eustáquio, and Allan Lucena, named as Jair Renan’s partner.

The Federal Police points out that, during Operation Lume – an open offensive in the wake of the investigation of anti-democratic acts, which preceded that of the digital militias – a conversation was identified between Oswaldo Eustáquio and a contact saved in his agenda as ‘Allan Lucena Stf’. At the time, he occupied the position of manager of the Secretary of State for Sport and Leisure of the Federal District.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

