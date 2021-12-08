Is a good company always a good investment?

It happened. After months of waiting, the initial public offering of shares (IPO) of the Nubank (NUBR33) is coming out of the paper. The company should hit the market this week valued at around US$ 40 billion (approximately R$ 226.48 billion).

Highlight of the disruption of the banking sector in the last decade, Nubank is the biggest digital bank in the world, with more than 48 million customers at the end of September.

In addition to the pricing of the IPO, which is at the center of the controversy surrounding the offer, the institution’s arrival on the Stock Exchange consolidates an important stage in the life of one of the biggest financial players in Brazil. According to TradeMap Agency showed, fintech’s business model has growth avenues and well-defined strategies.

Even with shares listed in the United States, Nubank will make the offer of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on B3 and will give “little pieces” of the company to clients, with some criteria.

The narrative of inclusion and “uncomplicated” of the financial world came true in practice in Nubank’s broader movement with the capital market. The question that remains is the price paid for this package.

Nubank Offer Details

Nubank’s pre-IPO corporate structure is as follows:

Nubank’s IPO will take place on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse) and will have a simultaneous listing on B3 with the BDRs. The share reserve period will end this Tuesday (7), while the listing will take place on Thursday (9).

In the United States, fintech will have the ticker “NU”, while here investors will be able to find bank receipts using the code “NUBR33”.

It is noteworthy, however, that Nubank’s BDRs will be equivalent to one-sixth (or 16.66%) of a class A share (with 20 times less voting power compared to class B shares, which are held by the founding shareholders) .

Last week, fintech adjusted the indicative range for its IPO, to $8 to $9 per share, with a 20% cut over the initial range. As a result, the price per BDR should be between R$7.45 and R$8.38.

According to Nubank, if the supplementary and additional lots are not exercised, the funding will be entirely primary, with the sale of 289 million class A shares.

Thus, around US$ 2.45 billion (approximately R$ 13.75 billion) will be injected directly into the company’s cash. According to the offering prospectus, the funds will be allocated as follows:

25% for working capital;

25% for operating expenses;

25% for capital expenditures;

25% for investments and potential acquisitions.

What’s next?

In its brochure, Nubank has hit the key several times that it needs – and will – grow its ecosystem. This involves developing its own customer acquisition mechanism, retaining loyal customers and adding “higher value users”.

For that, a strategic marketing expenditure is necessary, as much as it understands that it has already been done. According to the company, the cost of customer acquisition (CAC) is one of the lowest in the fintech industry, at $5 in the first nine months of this year. For comparative purposes, Inter, in the third quarter of this year, reported a CAC of R$30.74, equivalent to approximately US$5.44.

In addition, the company is betting on the growth and development of users over the years, as it has a young customer base. The average age of Nubank customers is 34 years old, with 70% of all users under 40 years old.

It is estimated that younger customers, between 20 and 24 years old, have a real income 70% higher in ten years compared to that reported by users aged 30 to 34 years old. With this, the bank is betting that the need for broad and diversified financial services, which go beyond the free bank account, will be more in demand.

Fintech also bets on improving the platform. First, by developing new solutions that can generate value for users. Equally important, the company wants to improve its marketplace through the operation of partners, such as Creditas.

Expansion into new markets will certainly be on the radar, with the confirmation of the successful case that was Nu Mexico. Fintech currently has 800,000 customers in the country, 70% of which came through word of mouth, without having incurred CAC.

O Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the country is 94, which fintech believes is much higher than that of traditional banks.

What can go wrong?

Like any promising business, there are also risks, of varying degrees of importance. Some of them are:

Exposure to weak currencies

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have emerging currencies that have experienced strong variations in recent months, mainly as a result of the pandemic. These are weak currencies against the US dollar, and therein lies the problem.

According to Nubank, 30% of fintech’s costs are directly or indirectly linked to the US currency, and today, practically 100% of the revenue is based on the Brazilian real. In other words, the operational improvement, leading to revenue growth, may not be enough to offset a negative effect on the exchange rate.

brand risk

Nubank’s added value starts with its brand. In the company’s words, the business is dependent on a well-regarded and widely known brand.

Any failure to maintain, protect and improve the market’s view of the company’s brand and image could harm the business and, consequently, the operating results.

This implies increased attention to remaining close to society as its behavior and needs change, offering useful, reliable and innovative products and services.

This need becomes more evident as the business in which Nubank operates has few barriers to entry, with aggressive competition.

Fintech, which claims to have an engagement similar to today’s major platforms, does not have the same network effect as they do, especially on the “lower value” user, that is, those who only use the free bank account.

“Our brand promotion activities may not generate customer awareness or increase revenue, and even if they do, any increase in revenue may not offset the expenses we incur in promoting our brand.”

regulatory scrutiny

Nubank’s third biggest risk is centered on the essence of the banking industry in Brazil, which is sensitivity to regulatory laws.

The Nubank operation is subject to decisions by the Central Bank, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the National Monetary Council (CMN) and, also, B3. Decisions can significantly affect fintech’s business.

A material example is the open banking, which is about to be approved in Brazil. It should facilitate access for new market participants, stimulating competition and reducing competitive advantages, especially from the biggest players, with standardized sharing of data and customer profiles.

It was a decision taken by the authorities that could change the entire skeleton of the banking system. Similar initiatives are under discussion in Mexico and Colombia.

Is it worth investing in Nubank?

Here comes the controversy of fintech’s IPO. The delivery capacity of Nubank teams does not require any comment. The company has been one of the main financial players on the planet in recent years, growing its base at an accelerated pace.

Nubank can still be considered a “big” startup in a growth phase, even though its volumes are already robust. Therefore, the most feasible comparison with its peers concerns other digital banks.

In Brazil, there are few options for those already listed. Between them, Inter (BIDI11) and Pan Bank (BPAN4).

Comparative metrics are revenue per active customer and market value divided by active customers. The best metric to compare banks and financial services institutions, the price/earnings (P/E), as the accounting net income is a good measure of the actual cash generation, does not fit for Nubank, as it has been reporting losses .

In comparison with its closest competitors, Nubank seems to be the most expensive fintech and with the lowest monetization per customer.

The price over book value (P/VP) is also noteworthy. If it hits the market with a market value of R$226.5 billion, Nubank will have a multiple of 22 times. Inter is traded at 3.36 times, while Pan has a multiple of 2.32 times.

If we extrapolate the comparison with traditional banks, the account is even more stretched.

Nubank, which still doesn’t even report profits, should come to the market worth more than Santander and Banco do Brasil combined. These banks made a combined profit of BRL 26.23 billion in the first nine months of 2021, considerably more than Nubank generated in revenue in its entire history.

Why is it not worth investing in Nubank (for now)

When Warren Buffett and other investors, such as the famous manager Verde, invested in fintech in the middle of this year, it was estimated that the company’s valuation was between $25 billion and $30 billion.

This put Nubank’s valuation at R$150 billion, taking into account the average dollar of around R$5 at that time. The jump to the valuation target at the IPO is relevant and was not accompanied by the operating result.

If fintech is traded at the suggested multiples, investors who join the offer believe that, at some point, it will have results and, consequently, greater deliveries than the big banks. Exponential growth alone is not enough.

To invest in Nubank at this level, it should be taken into account that there is a safety margin, as mandated by the manual of the value investing.

The market usually works with a margin of 20% to 35%. With that, the investor must believe that Nubank is really worth at least US$ 50 billion (R$ 281.5 billion).

For this price to be justified, fintech would have to grow around 30% for the next 15 years without interruption. Over the past 10 years, Google’s revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 18.90%. Facebook (now part of the holding company Meta), in turn, increased its turnover by 42.30% per year in the last decade.

Nubank would therefore have to become one of the greatest technology companies on the planet.

The risks, moreover, are relevant. The question about the monetization of the customer base, which is the answer to be given now, is real, as Nubank users seem to be price sensitive — see the criticisms after the creation of the Ultraviolet card, given the “elitization” of the roxinho credit card, as it charges a monthly fee or requires a minimum monthly expense of R$5,000.

When exponential growth is built into the price, the risk of execution becomes even greater as expectations are priced. Everything must go exactly as planned. Otherwise, things—and actions—may go off the rails.

It is not known what the banking and financial services sector will be in a decade. Ten years ago, Nubank didn’t even exist. By the end of the next decade, the company could either be one of the biggest companies in the world or become obsolete and left behind by competitors that don’t yet exist.

The goodness of Nubank is indisputable. But a good company is not always a good investment. One day, it might be worth it, but today it shows a negative asymmetry to the investor.