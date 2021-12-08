Is investing in stock funds more advantageous than buying shares on the stock exchange? – 12/8/2021

Those who are starting to invest in the Stock Exchange are left with many doubts about which companies to bet on. Equity funds can help with this, as they have specialized professionals. You invest in the funds, and the funds invest for you.

But how exactly do they work? What are the differences between buying the stock directly and delegating responsibility to a fund manager? To answer these and other questions, the UOL Investor’s Guide, a series of fortnightly and free events from UOL Investments, spoke with two specialists: Phil Soares, chief equity analyst at Órama Investimentos, and Marcelo Weber, founder and CEO of Invexa Capital and finance professor. See his tips on investing in equity funds.

How does a stock fund work?

Phil Soares, from Órama Investimentos, compares the operation of a fund to a condominium, where people have their own property, but need to follow rules to maintain a good relationship in the shared space.

“The fund is nothing more than a ‘money condominium’. Everyone puts in a piece of the money they want to invest, and the rules are the fund’s regulations,” he explained.

Soares recalls that managers are required to follow the rules stipulated by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). In the case of equity funds, the institution responsible for regulating the capital market determines that the composition of shares accounts for at least two-thirds of the funds’ investments.

“It’s no use buying a fund expecting one thing and ending up with my money exposed to other factors. Therefore, the regulation is an important document that every shareholder should read,” he said.

What are the differences in application and redemption time?

Marcelo Weber, from Invexa Capital, explains that one of the advantages of investing in a stock fund is that the investor delegates asset management to a team of professionals who have investment strategies.

In this sense, there is active and passive management of assets. According to him, passive management is one that tries to replicate an index, such as the Ibovespa, or that will follow the entire composition of the indicator. “On average, the purchase is of papers with greater trading volume and market value on the Stock Exchange,” he said.

On the other hand, there is also active management, with companies that are not necessarily in the average composition of the Stock Exchange, but that can bring good profitability. “These are companies that might make sense in that manager’s strategy for that moment,” said Weber.

An example of active management is investments in companies that are cheap at the time and can recover in the future.

Understand the fees charged by the funds

Investors should know that they need to bear some operating costs associated with investment funds, such as auditing and administration fees. But Soares points out that, in a fund with a minimum size, these obligations end up being diluted.

“So the mainstay of a fund’s cost is management and performance fees, which form the manager’s compensation,” he said.

According to Soares, management fees for equity funds are generally higher, as it is necessary to have a robust team for the selection of the portfolio and construction of the portfolio in a qualified manner. “It’s a more specialized team that will be able to choose the best actions,” he explained.

These costs depend on the services performed by the funds and must also take into account the potential return. However, in the case of stock funds, rates of 2% per annum on assets under management are common.

As for the performance fee, this cost is around 20% on everything that exceeds the Ibovespa, which is the benchmark for investments in Brazil.

In a hypothetical situation, if the index recorded a 10% increase in the year and the fund’s performance was 15%, the manager keeps 1% of the 5% that surpassed the Ibovespa.

How is the payment of taxes and dividends?

Soares says that if the investor makes a recurring purchase of shares for ten years, he will have to pay taxes at the end of each year. On the other hand, in stock funds, tax collection only happens at the end of that investment.

“This tax that you didn’t pay goes through an accumulation of income. So, from a tax point of view, it’s much more interesting to have the money in a fund,” he said.

When it comes to the receipt of dividends, Weber clarifies that the individual investor who buys shares has the benefit of exemption from taxes on the distribution of dividends —which are paid by companies— and the possibility of receiving this amount directly on their own. account.

“In an investment fund, the fund receives the dividend, and it will use the cash to invest in more shares or other options,” he explained.

But does the stock fund fit any investor profile?

Weber recalls that the lack of financial education in Brazil for everyday needs, such as planning travel expenses, retirement or even building an emergency reserve, is a negative factor that drives investors away from investment funds. actions.

“For the sake of accessibility, democratization of stock exchanges and assets, this population began to face situations that are difficult even for institutional investors, which is this art of making money,” he declared.

According to him, the investor who chooses this path needs to understand that the return can happen in the medium to long term, in a period of three, four or even ten years. “There is some of that frustration. People put money into stocks and stock funds and they want a very quick return,” he said.

Another important aspect is having only a small portion of your savings in the stock market, maintaining diversification with other products available in the market.

“It’s no use being 60 or 70 years old and putting all the equity in shares. If you need money for medical treatment in the following year, the Exchange can have an achievement [a venda para a obtenção de lucro], and the investor can lose his money,” Weber said.