Is Russia really preparing an invasion of Ukraine?

MOSCOW — US President Joe Biden expressed deep concerns on Tuesday over Russian actions in Ukraine during a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a White House statement said.

The virtual meeting came after weeks of complaints from Ukraine and its allies about the deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, hinting at the risk of a potential invasion — something Moscow denies.

Read below some key questions to try to better understand this crisis.

What happens at the border?

In late October, videos began circulating on social media showing the movement of Russian troops, with tanks and heavy weapons being taken towards the Ukrainian border.

Since then, Ukrainian leaders claim that Russia has deployed around 115,000 troops.

On November 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that Washington had “serious concerns about Russia’s unusual military activities” in the region.





In addition, Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of handing over arms and personnel to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since the conflict erupted in 2014, shortly after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. This is strongly denied by the Kremlin.

Because now?

This is not the first time in recent months that Russia has deployed troops on its border with Ukraine, as it did in April, when it mobilized around 100,000 troops.

Moscow said it withdrew them after the announcement of the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Some analysts saw the military deployment as a show of Russian strength ahead of the June leaders’ meeting.

For some experts, Russia could, at this point, be using the same tactic as Moscow and Washington discuss organizing a new face-to-face meeting.

There are also allegations that Russia was sending a message after Ukraine used drones made by Turkey, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in late October.

What does Putin want?

Putin recently accused the West of fueling tension with military exercises in the Black Sea (where the Crimean Peninsula is located) and of delivering modern weapons to Kiev.

Last Wednesday, Putin called on the West to negotiate “legal guarantees” that NATO will not expand eastward, as Putin does not want Ukraine to join the military alliance. Furthermore, in an article published in July, he accused the West of cultivating anti-Russian sentiment in Ukraine.

Russians and Ukrainians form “one people”, wrote Putin, with “spiritual, human and civilizational ties” for “several centuries”.

How did the West react?

Blinken, the UK, NATO and the European Union (EU) have repeatedly warned Moscow of the consequences of an invasion.

On Thursday, Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a tense meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

What are the chances of an invasion?

Russia called the accusations against her “hysteria”. Putin recalled this week that no invasion took place after the April mobilization. Carnegie Moscow think tank analyst Alexander Baunov told AFP that one could hardly “imagine an invasion without reason”.