Isaías CDs and Carlinhos Aristides reveal joy at Xand Avião and Solange Almeida’s reunion – É Hit

Isaías CDs and Carlinhos Aristides, entrepreneurs of the planes, talked about the reunion of Xand Avião and Solange Almeida the “Farofa da Gkay” on Instagram, this Tuesday (7). The singer even walked away from the former band’s managers, after exit in 2018.

On the social network, entrepreneurs Isaías CDs spoke about being grateful and also about being able to live a moment of joy for Aviões fans.

“Today I’m feeling the same feeling I felt 20 years ago. I just have to thank our entire team, especially God for giving us the opportunity to once again provide this happiness to all airliners (including me). word to be said today and gratitude. Long live the Aviões do Forró!”, wrote Isaías CDs

Carlinhos Aristides pointed out in a text that he experienced the best feeling of 2021. “I believe this was the most emotional moment I experienced this year. Thank you to both of them for giving us this joy, for filling our hearts with love and killing a little of the longing that this country has of you”.

Solange Almeida booked coffee with Xand Avião

After her reunion with Xand Avião on the stage of “Farofa da GKay”, singer Solange Almeida used Instagram stories this Tuesday (7) afternoon to talk about the moment of reconciliation between former vocalists of the band Aviões of Forró.

“We scheduled a coffee and said the first step has been taken,” said the singer in a series of videos posted on Instagram.

Solange Almeida wants a meeting with Xand Avião to happen after she returns from a tour of the United States, in December of this year.