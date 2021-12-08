Isis Valverde almost played Supergirl in the movie

Just under a month after Bruna Marquezine tell that she was almost cast to play Supergirl in the movie of Flash, it was revealed that another Brazilian was in the race. According to the columnist Patricia Kogut, Isis Valverde (Western Caboclo) would have passed the test to interpret the kryptonian, but lost the chance because of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As with Marquezine, Valverde would have been called in to read her lines for the film crew in the UK, but closed borders as a result of the pandemic prevented her from traveling. The role ended up with Sasha Calle.

Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition point, an iconic comic book arc in which the sprinter messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and prevent his mother’s murder. It is possible that the film shows an older, bitter and violent Batman.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will be Nora Allen, Flash’s mother, and Ron Livingston (Evil Invocation) will be Henry Allen, father of the hero. Ben Affleck, who lived the Dark Knight in batman v superman and in the two versions of Justice League, it also has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keaton, who was Bruce Wayne in batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

The Flash is scheduled to debut for November 4, 2022.

O Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).