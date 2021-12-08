Israel bombs Iranian arms shipment in Syrian port – News

On Tuesday (7), Israel bombed a shipment of Iranian weapons stored in a container terminal in the Syrian port of Latakia (west), an unprecedented attack on this type of strategic installation, reported the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH). ).

Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks on Syrian territory, especially against positions of Iranian forces and the group Hezbollah, which fights on the side of the Damascus regime.

According to the OSDH — a UK-based NGO with a large network of information sources in the war-torn country — the Israeli missiles aimed “directly at an Iranian arms shipment at the container terminal” inside the port, the which caused “violent explosions and major material damage, without causing casualties”.

This is the first time that Israel has targeted the port of Latakia, the country’s most important, since the beginning of the conflict, Rami Abdel Rahman, director of OSDH, told AFP.

“At 1:23 am [hora local; 20h23 de segunda-feira, hora de Brasília], the Israeli army carried out an air strike with several missiles on the container depot at the commercial port of Latakia,” said a military source quoted by Syrian agency Sana.

The bombing set fire to “several commercial containers” but did not cause casualties, according to the agency, which mentioned “reprisals of our air defenses”.

The Syrian anti-aircraft defense was triggered, also according to Sana. Photos published by the agency show a fire at the container storage site.

“Firefighters controlled the flames in the port of Latakia after the Israeli aggression,” public television said.

Israel rarely confirms this type of attack, but repeats that it will not allow Syria to become a base of operations for Iran, its number 1 enemy.

Tehran is the main ally of the Syrian regime, to which it has provided political, economic and military assistance since the beginning of the conflict.

In recent weeks, the frequency of attacks has become more intense. On November 24, five Syrians, including three military men, died in an action attributed to Israel in an area of ​​the center of the country where the Hezbollah movement (Lebanese and pro-Iran) has a strong presence.

On Nov. 3, arms and ammunition depots near Damascus were bombed, according to the OSDH.

In late October, five pro-Iran fighters died in an Israeli attack in the Syrian capital region.

Syria has been experiencing a violent conflict since 2011 that has caused nearly 500,000 deaths, in addition to forcing the displacement of millions of people inside and outside the country.