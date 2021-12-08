Israel completes construction of fence on Gaza Strip border – News

Israel announced this Tuesday (7) that it has completed, after three years of construction, the fence that separates its territory from the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave governed by the Islamic movement Hamas.

At about 65 km and equipped with hundreds of cameras, radars and other sensors, “it constitutes an ‘iron wall’ […] between the terrorist organization [Hamas] and the residents of southern Israel,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at a ceremony.

The wall “will give Israeli citizens a sense of security,” Gantz said in a statement issued from his office.

The fence has an underground part, to prevent the excavation of tunnels between the enclave and Israeli territory, and also an offshore part, “connected to a remotely controlled weapons system”, according to the text.

The Hebrew country has imposed a strict blockade on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas armed movement came to power in 2007.

Israel and Gaza have fought four wars since 2008, the last of which, in May 2021, left 260 dead in Gaza — victims of Israeli bombing — according to local authorities, and 13 dead in Israel, from rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave. according to the police and military.

About 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip. On the other side of Israel, a barrier is also being built to separate the country’s land from the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israeli forces since 1967.

In addition, Israel also erected a fence on its border with Egypt.