Janssen booster dose works well for Pfizer vaccine recipients, study concludes – Health

People who have had vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech against coronavirus can get so much benefit from one booster dose gives Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer itself. This is the conclusion of a small study published last Sunday, 5.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researchers in Boston, studied 65 people who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Six months after the second dose, the researchers gave 24 of the volunteers a third dose of Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the other 41. (The study was funded in part by Johnson & Johnson and has yet to be published in a scientific journal) .

Both brands of vaccines have increased the number of T cells, which fight covid-19 and are important to provide lasting protection and prevent infections from turning into serious illnesses. But the increase in T cells provided by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was twice that of Pfizer.

The researchers also measured the antibodies, which provide much of the protection immediately after the vaccination. Volunteers who received a third dose of Pfizer saw their antibody levels jump after two weeks and then drop by 25% by the fourth week. Johnson & Johnson’s booster dose, on the other hand, more than doubled antibody levels between the second and fourth weeks. At that point, Pfizer’s antibodies were still about 50% higher than Johnson & Johnson’s. For antibodies, it’s a relatively small difference. And both levels were well above the threshold scientists believe is necessary for strong protection.

The results are somewhat different from previous studies. In October, a clinical trial organized by the National Institutes of Health reported that all three licensed vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – generated increased levels of antibodies when used as a booster. But the Johnson & Johnson dose gave a much smaller boost than the others. (The NIH has not yet published how each booster dose affected the volunteers’ T cells).

The difference between the two studies can be explained by the length of the period between doses. In the NIH study, many of the volunteers received their booster vaccines after three or four months, compared to waiting six months for the new study.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to have benefited from the longer wait. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, which are made of mRNA, Johnson & Johnson’s immunizer is produced from a modified cold virus. It may be important to give the immune system more time to return to a resting state before receiving this type of vaccine. / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU