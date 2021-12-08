Janssen booster for those taking Pfizer boosts immune response, study suggests

Use Janssen’s vaccine as booster dose in people initially immunized with Pfizer it produces a strong body immune response, and may even produce even greater protection against severe forms of Covid-19, researchers said on Sunday (5).

A small study conducted with 65 volunteers who initially received the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine showed that using the extra dose of Janssen produced an antibody response that, although slower, was more sustained against the original form of the coronavirus – as well as against the Delta and Beta variants, they said.

Applying the Pfizer booster produced a faster immune system response, which, however, also decayed at a faster rate, the study suggested.

“As extra doses, both vaccines produced great levels of antibodies. By week four, the neutralizing antibodies were at comparable levels,” Dr. Dan Barouch, study leader at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, told the CNN.

However, after four weeks, antibody levels began to decay in people who received the extra Pfizer vaccine, while they continued to rise in those who received Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine also increased the number of T cells called CD8.

Antibodies are the first line of immune defense that can stop a virus from infecting cells, while T cells later enter to destroy infected cells. These T cells do not prevent mild infections, but they can prevent them from progressing to a more severe form of the disease.

Although the study does not include the Ômicron variant, Barouch said the studies could be important in debating ways of combating the latter variant.

“For variants such as Ômicron, which can partially evade antibody responses, the action of CD8 T cells may be relevant for protection,” he said.

“We think that [a ação] it is important in general, but may become particularly relevant if a mutation arises that could largely bypass the antibodies.”

“At the moment, we still don’t have this certainty about Ômicron, but I am sure that, as we know, there is a lot of concern and speculation that it [variante] result in some, even substantial, level of escape from vaccine-generated antibody induction. For a booster dose, you try to boost both the antibody and T-cell responses.”

Barouch said he and his group submitted the findings to a peer-reviewed scientific journal and, in the meantime, published the study online, without the review, on the MedRxiv preprint study server.