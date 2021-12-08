Japanese space tourist to conduct research on human health on the ISS

A space tourist will be part of a mission sent to the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct research on the effects of spaceflight on the human body for 12 days. Japanese video producer Yozo Hirano will fly aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz around 4:38 am this Wednesday (8), from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan.

The research is the result of a partnership between Space Adventures and the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) of Baylor College of Medicine. In addition to Hirano, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and Alexander Misurkin, cosmonaut of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) will be on board.

From left to right: video producer Yozo Hirano, cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa (Image: Reproduction/Roscosmos)

Hirano said he is excited to participate in the research as it will help scientists reduce human health risks in future long-term manned missions. In addition, he pointed out that, as he is not a professional astronaut, the study will be especially valuable for gathering information.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The international team of researchers has gathered a series of information about Hirano’s health, which will be compared with new readings after the mission is completed. TRISH is committed to making the data publicly available.

Human health research in space

Hirano also embarks on this mission to record the 12 days of billionaire Maezawa aboard the ISS, but he will be dedicated to researching the effects of space on the human body.

According to TRISH, the research will focus on the following points:

Collection of electrocardiogram (ECG) activity, movement, sleep, heart rate and rhythm, and blood oxygen saturation;

A series of cognitive tests to assess changes in behavioral and cognitive performance;

Pre-flight and post-flight balance and perception tests to measure sensorimotor adaptation during gravity changes;

Use of the QuickSee device, before and after the mission, to collect data about the vision.

TRISH Executive Director Dorit Donoviel said the work will help future space explorers travel safely to destinations farther than Earth’s orbit. “TRISH is grateful for Mr. Hirano’s participation in this research to promote human space exploration,” he added.

The trend is for the frequency of commercial flights that include tourists to increase as companies such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin make new private missions available in their suborbital vehicles.

Source: BCM; Via Space.com