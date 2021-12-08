Jennifer Lawrence had ‘tons of sex’ on career break · Rolling Stone

On a TV show, actress Jennifer Lawrence explained what she did during Hollywood’s three-year hiatus; check out

After three years out of the spotlight and waiting for her first child, the actress Jennifer Lawrence is back in theaters with the movie don’t look up, and participated in the program The Late Show this monday, 8.

“What did you do? Did you have fun? What did you do for the past three years?” asked the presenter Stephen Colbert about what Jennifer Lawrence did during the brief career break.

Laughing, and pointing to her pregnant belly, the 31-year-old actress replied, “I just had tons of sex.” Continuing with the question, she said, “I’m kidding. I cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic started, I cooked a little and I did a lot of cleaning.”

+++ READ MORE: Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence comments on footage: ‘I had to record toothless’

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband, the gallery owner Corey Maroney. Together since 2018, they became engaged months after the beginning of their relationship and were married in October 2019, in a ceremony with around 150 guests. On the list were names like Adele and Emma Stone.

On the program, the presenter also asked what the actress would do if she never returned to a career in cinemas. “I think I would make a really good maid. Really. I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up,” she replied.

+++ READ MORE: Don’t Look Up: First reactions are very positive and highlight clever satire; check out

About the career hiatus, Jennifer Lawrence reflected:

“It was cool. I took a break, no one called, I was quiet and I could kind of feel like I could be part of the world again without a fanfare, literally.”

Check out the participation of Jennifer Lawrence at the The Late Show. The information is from the People.