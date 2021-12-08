Jennifer Lawrence says Leonardo DiCaprio was hell behind the scenes

Jennifer Lawrence explained in a new interview why it was hell shooting some scenes from his new movie, don’t look up, with Leonardo DiCaprio.

It’s not that the two Oscar winners don’t peck, on the contrary, they like each other a lot, but the actress was irritated by the masculine atmosphere that was created when Leo and Timotheé Chalamet, who is also in the film, were shooting an outdoor scene.

“It was the most boring day of my life. They were driving me crazy,” said the star of Hunger Games in an interview with Stephen Colbert last Monday (06).

“I don’t know what it was. Timotheé was excited to be coming out for the first time [depois do bloqueio causado pela pandemia]. I think it must have been his first scene. Leo wanted to choose the song that was playing in the car in honor of him, and he said, ‘This song is about you, bla bla bla’. I just remember that I was rubbish that day, it was hell”.

Even frustrated with that day specifically, she said that recording with all of her classmates was great. In the movie Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and Jonah Hill.

don’t look up will open in theaters this Thursday (09), and will go directly to Netflix after 15 days. The satire revolves around two low-level astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) as they try to warn world leaders about an asteroid on its way to destroy Earth.

In the interview Lawrence also spoke about the time she stayed out of the spotlight.

“I think I learned such profound things that I don’t even want to tell you. I mean, it was really good. I think finish Hunger Games and all that was great. I took a break and no one really cared, everything was fine. I felt that I could be part of the world again without much fanfare”, shot the star who is pregnant with her first child.