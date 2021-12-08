Jorge Jesus answers about rumors of returning to Flamengo and possible dismissal: ‘I’m Benfica coach’

Jorge Jesus spoke about speculation about Flamengo and assured that he is focused on Benfica

Jorge Jesus spoke about the possible dismissal of Benfica if you do not qualify in the group stage of the Champions League. After losing at home last week by Liga Portuguesa to Sporting, the coach will come under pressure for the duel against Dynamo Kiev, this Wednesday.

Benfica’s games in Portuguese Championship have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

With that, the rumors of a possible return to the Flamengo increased in recent weeks after the resignation of Renato Gaúcho.

“I am focused. Focused on Benfica, I’m Benfica coach and focused on what we’ve had in the last 25 games. In the last game (against Sporting) I tried to tell the team everything that happened to us and why it happened so that tomorrow (Wednesday) the team will be much more confident about the result. In this house, no one is used to losing many times with their rival (Sporting) and I’ve played with them 18 times, 18. This is already part of the past”, analyzed Jesus at the press conference.

With five points, Benfica is in third position in Group E, with two less than the Barcelona, facing the leader Bayern Munchen out of home. If they win, and the Catalan team draws or loses to the Germans, the Reds advance to the stage for the first time since the 2016/2017 season.

“It could be a moment of conquest with the classification for the eighth. Something that, before the beginning of the competition, was impossible for many people. If it happens, we have to look at ourselves, win, there is no other chance. We are talking about a dispute. in the last round with Barcelona, ​​a team that in the last 18 years has never been out,” said Jesus.

Jorge Jesus at Benfica’s game Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to the newspaper record, Bruno Macedo, the coach’s manager, was recently in Rio de Janeiro and returned to Europe carrying in his suitcase the certainty that Rubro-Negro would not make a decision on who will lead the team in 2022 until Jorge Jesus has clues about his future .