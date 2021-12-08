Jorge Jesus maintains confidence in Champions and rejects speculation: “Focused on Benfica” | Champions League

Pressed into position and Flamengo’s target for 2022 , Jorge Jesus doesn’t want to hear about speculations. Before the decisive match against Dynamo Kiev in the last round of the Champions League group stage, the Benfica coach said that he only thinks about one thing at the moment: his club and the rest of the season ahead of him.

“I am focused. Focused on Benfica and what we have in the last 25 games”, declared Jesus.

– In the last game (against Sporting) I tried to convey to the team everything that happened to us and why it happened to us so that tomorrow (Wednesday) the team will be much more confident about the result. In this house, no one is used to losing many times with their rival (Sporting) and I’ve played with them 18 times, 18. This is already part of the past – analyzed Jesus, commenting again on the defeat in the derby against Sporting.

After the 3-1 defeat by Sporting, at Estádio da Luz, Jesus was booed by the crowd. The Portuguese press says that Benfica’s board is considering the resignation of the coach, which would make room for a return to Flamengo in 2022. But the coach wants to focus on the fight for classification for the next stage of the Champions League.

Benfica host Dynamo Kiev in Lisbon. With five points, Encarnados are in fifth place in Group E, two less than Barcelona, ​​who face leaders Bayern in Germany. If they win, and the Catalan team draws or loses to the Bavarians, the Portuguese advance.

– It can be a moment of conquest with the classification for the round of 16. Something that, before the start of the competition, was impossible for many people. If it happens, we have to look at us, win, there is no other chance. We are talking about a dispute in the last round with Barcelona, ​​a team that in the last 18 years has never been out – reiterated Jesus.