Jos Verstappen criticizes Mercedes

The war between Mercedes and Red Bull has become more and more common in recent days. Toto Wolff said Max Verstappen deserves penalties for his driving behavior, and also stated that Red Bull are the favorites for the title.

Lewis Hamilton said in Saudi Arabia that Verstappen does not follow the rules, and that the FIA ​​should be stricter as Mercedes was at a disadvantage in that way. Shortly thereafter, team leader Wolff was equally critical of the Dutchman. The fact is that Verstappen has taken many more penalties this season than Hamilton, which shows that Verstappen is indeed committing more wrongdoing, but that the FIA ​​seems to be aware of it.

Mercedes would also be looking to create the image that Max Verstappen is reckless, according to his father, Jos Verstappen, who told The Telegraph: “To me, Toto is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“All they do at Mercedes is blame others. One way or another, they have an advantage with the FIA. If you analyze everything, the viewer will no longer understand the decisions. And I’m not just talking about the last race. I lost confidence in Formula 1 and I think what is happening here is a great pity”, said Jos.