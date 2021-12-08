Justice condemns Antagonista to pay R$ 10 thousand in moral damages to Rachel Sheherazade – 12/08/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The website O Antagonista will have to pay R$ 10 thousand in compensation for moral rights to Rachel Sheherazade. The decision was handed down by judge Filipe Mascarenhas Tavares, of the 1st Civil Court of the São Paulo Court of Justice.

The journalist filed a lawsuit against the media vehicle for having disclosed her personal data in a report that spoke of the R$ 20 million labor lawsuit that she filed against SBT. By disclosing the content of the process, the website did not delete your personal data.

“The veracity of the facts mentioned in that report is not discussed here, nor the public access to the lawsuit published in the matter, but the lack of care of the defendant who, when disclosing the labor claim filed by the plaintiff, failed to suppress her personal data” , writes the judge in the sentence. “The pain and suffering, in turn, is evident. In the publication of the defendant’s matter, the plaintiff was unduly exposed, subjecting her to relevant disturbance and moral embarrassment, given the wide dissemination of her personal data”, it follows.

Sheherazade was fired at the end of 2020 from SBT and went to court against the station asking for labor compensation in the amount of R$20 million. She, who was the anchor of the main newspaper in the house for nearly ten years, accuses the channel and its owner, Silvio Santos, of harassment, censorship and fraud.

Sheherazade’s defense alleges that her hiring as a legal entity (legal entity) was intended to defraud labor, tax and social security legislation.