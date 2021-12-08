Juventude will have at least three absences for decision against Corinthians | youth

Juventude will not have much time to mourn the defeat suffered by São Paulo on Monday, which put them back in the relegation zone of Brasileirão. On Thursday, Alviverde will have their last confrontation and need to score three points to try to guarantee their permanence. For the duel against Corinthians, coach Jair Ventura will have at least three embezzlements.

The first guaranteed absence is the experienced left-back William Matheus. The current captain of the team received the third yellow card and will have to serve an automatic suspension in the 38th round. With that, Guilherme Santos, hired from Botafogo, will have one more opportunity.

the right back Michel Macedo he is on loan from Corinthians and will not be able to face the team that holds his rights. Due to the same reason, the attacker Rafael Bilu is also outside.

1 of 2 São Paulo x Youth — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Youth São Paulo x Youth — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Youth

Finally, the center forward Ricardo Bueno he felt a muscle injury again against São Paulo and ended up being replaced in the first half. With that, it becomes doubt for the decision at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. If he cannot act, the tendency is for Roberson to join the team.