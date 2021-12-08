Juventude will have at least three absences for decision against Corinthians | youth

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on Juventude will have at least three absences for decision against Corinthians | youth 0 Views

Juventude will not have much time to mourn the defeat suffered by São Paulo on Monday, which put them back in the relegation zone of Brasileirão. On Thursday, Alviverde will have their last confrontation and need to score three points to try to guarantee their permanence. For the duel against Corinthians, coach Jair Ventura will have at least three embezzlements.

The first guaranteed absence is the experienced left-back William Matheus. The current captain of the team received the third yellow card and will have to serve an automatic suspension in the 38th round. With that, Guilherme Santos, hired from Botafogo, will have one more opportunity.

the right back Michel Macedo he is on loan from Corinthians and will not be able to face the team that holds his rights. Due to the same reason, the attacker Rafael Bilu is also outside.

São Paulo x Youth — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Youth

Finally, the center forward Ricardo Bueno he felt a muscle injury again against São Paulo and ended up being replaced in the first half. With that, it becomes doubt for the decision at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. If he cannot act, the tendency is for Roberson to join the team.

The match against Corinthians is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm on Thursday, in the last round of the Brasileirão. Juventude is 17th in the table with 43 points.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Messi beats Pelé in official career goals; See comparison between the two legends and the controversies about the account

Messi scored twice in PSG’s rout over Club Brugge, this Tuesday, in the Champions League …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved