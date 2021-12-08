Kannemann will undergo surgery on Wednesday, and recovery period is four months | Guild

The Guild scheduled the hip surgery from Kannemann for this Wednesday night. The first deadline for the defender’s recovery is four months, but the estimated time may change depending on the post-surgery. He is suspended to face Atlético-MG, on Thursday, for the last round of the Brasileirão, and, therefore, he will no longer play in 2021.

The ge found out that the procedure will take place in a hospital in Porto Alegre with a specialist doctor. The Grêmio must comment after the surgery with more details about the athlete’s condition.

The ge revealed in September this year the Kannemann problem. He lives with Hip Impact Syndrome, which results from a repetitive strain injury (RSI).

The injury hinders stretching and impact actions. In other words: it implies obstacles and discomfort, but it does not prevent you from playing. The athlete wanted to undergo surgery at the time, but divided himself into working to help Grêmio in the fight against relegation.

The end of the year is also a time to discuss the renewal of Kannemann’s contract, who is on the sidelines for the time being due to the fight against relegation. In September, the outlook was to extend the bond.

The defender stays with Grêmio at least until the end of 2022. Therefore, there is less than a year before he can sign a pre-contract with any team. There is no tendency for this to happen, but the club is aware of the risk of delaying a deal of this size.

Kannemann took the third yellow card against Corinthians and will serve a suspension against Atlético-MG on Thursday. The defender will be out of the decisive match for remaining in Serie A, as well as Geromel.