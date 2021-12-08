King in and out of the Octagon, Aldo receives millionaire scholarship after victory over Font; check the value

Brazilian MMA legend, Jose Aldo is reaping the fruits of his great performance in the UFC Las Vegas 44. After the gala performance, which earned the Brazilian a convincing victory over Rob Font last Saturday (4), manauara will leave the United States with their pockets full. According to ‘The Sports Daily‘, the ‘King of Rio’, takes home around US$471,000 (around R$2.6 million).

Big star of the UFC show on Saturday, Aldo not only scored big, he also presented fans with an exciting performance. Faced with a highlight of roosters (up to 61.2kg.), the manauara proved even more evolution and advanced in the group.

With the positive result, José’s dream of fighting for the division title for the second time is still alive. Later this week, the ‘People’s Champion’ should appear in a better position in the ranking. Before last weekend’s event, the ‘King of Rio’ was fifth.

In addition to overcoming one of the greats in the category’s recent history, Aldo extended the good moment in the division. Now, the fighter has three wins from five commitments in the group.

After beating Font, José gave clues as to who he would like to face. Moments after the victory, Manaus again suggested a clash with TJ Dillashaw, former division champion.

Find out how much UFC Las Vegas 44 fighters received