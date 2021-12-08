know how it affects the brain

Many myths and misconceptions continue to spread the idea that masturbation is somehow unhealthy. First of all, deciding whether or not to masturbate is a personal choice. But people with this habit can rest assured that it can have several positive effects, including increasing the release of substances in our body that promote positive sensations.

The supposed negative effects associated with masturbation have much more to do with how a person feels about the act itself, rather than its physical implications. Next, we explain how masturbation affects the brain, as well as what constitutes the compulsion to masturbate and when to consult a specialist about this behavior.

Hormones and substances associated with well-being

Research indicates that masturbation, like other sexual activities that lead to sexual pleasure or orgasm, trigger the release of hormones and chemicals involved in the so-called “brain reward system.” These are structures and receptors on neurons that are activated whenever a person has a satisfying or pleasurable stimulus. See what they are:

Dopamine: known as the “happiness” hormone, it is an important neurotransmitter involved in motivation, movement, and reward-seeking.

Oxytocin:The “love” hormone has a wide range of behavioral and physiological effects, such as promoting sexual, social and maternal behaviors associated with happiness. The hormone also helps support well-being and positive social interaction.

Serotonin: is a neurotransmitter that helps mediate feelings of happiness, optimism and satisfaction. There is also a link between higher serotonin levels and improved sleep and mood.

Endorphins: are known as chemicals that reduce pain better than morphine. They are also responsible for the pleasurable feeling associated with exercise.

Prolactin: it is a hormone that promotes physiological responses to reproduction, stress management and emotional regulation.

Endocannabinoids: these neurotransmitters are vital for rewarding behaviors such as exercise, social interaction and eating. They also help regulate processes such as pain, inflammation, metabolism, cardiovascular function, learning and memory, anxiety, depression and addiction.

Norepinephrine/noradrenaline: is a stimulating neurotransmitter that also promotes mood, motivation and attention.

Adrenaline: activated under stress, helps regulate heart rate, blood vessel and airway diameters, and aspects of metabolism.

The release of these various hormones can, in turn, lead to the following health benefits:

Reduced stress and anxiety: the release of oxytocin from sexual activities appears to decrease stress hormones such as cortisol while promoting relaxation. Prolactin also helps regulate stress responses.

Improve sleep: Masturbation releases hormones and neurotransmitters to help reduce stress and blood pressure while relaxing, which can make falling asleep easier. A 2019 study that surveyed 778 adults found that there was a clear perception of favorable sleep outcomes associated with orgasm. Many respondents felt that masturbation helped to reduce the time they took to fall asleep and improve sleep quality.

Reduced pain: endorphins are the body’s natural pain relievers. Endocannabinoids are also known to help regulate pain and inflammation processes. These natural pain relievers can also help relieve menstrual pain. A 2013 study found that sexual activity leads to partial or complete relief from migraines and some cluster headaches.

Improved immune function: Masturbation increases levels of prolactin and endocannabinoids, which help regulate the immune system. They also increase hormones and neurotransmitters that reduce stress.

Improved mood: Masturbation can increase hormone levels associated with a positive mood, such as dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins.

Improves focus and concentration: by increasing levels of hormones and neurotransmitters involved in learning, memory and motivation.

Improve self-esteem: masturbation can increase adrenaline levels. Researchers associate higher levels of salivary and urinary adrenaline with higher levels of personal growth or a sense of life purpose. Learning how to pleasure yourself can also strengthen and improve your body image.

Improve sexual function: many of the hormones and neurotransmitters involved in the human sexual response cycle help to regulate that cycle itself, promoting the release of stimulant compounds at higher levels.

Improved Cognition: prolactin has a neuroprotective effect, reducing nerve damage in response to stress. Dopamine also appears to contribute to healthy cognition. A 2016 study found that sexual activity increased memory and number sequencing in older men and memory in older women aged 50-89 years.

Reduced blood pressure: oxytocin and endocannabinoids can also help lower blood pressure.

Possible negative effects

While most people experience positive effects from masturbating, this is not true for everyone. Some may be morally or religiously opposed to masturbation and feel guilty or ashamed for engaging in masturbation or even thinking about it.

Excessive masturbation can also cause physical problems such as itchy or cracked skin, swollen genitals, and cramps. People with sexual dysfunction or a history of abuse may also find it embarrassing or even distressing to practice masturbation.

masturbation addiction

Currently, the American Psychological Association, among other organizations, does not recognize masturbation or sex addiction as a mental health condition. Instead, most experts classify excessive masturbation as compulsive sexual behavior (CSB) or out-of-control sexual behavior. The American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists also states that there is insufficient evidence to support the classification of sex or pornography addiction as a mental health condition.

treatment and prevention

Some people are more prone to compulsive sexual behavior because of certain health conditions, such as:

-Alzheimer’s disease

-bipolar disorder

– Pick’s disease

-Kleine-Levin Syndrome

-obsessive-compulsive disorder

In people with these conditions, treating the underlying condition often helps to reduce sexual compulsions and behaviors. Some illicit drugs and prescription drugs, especially those that increase dopamine levels, can also increase someone’s sexual desire. These include: methamphetamine, Parkinson’s drugs and cocaine.

In these cases, stopping or changing the use of medications or drugs can often reduce sexual compulsions, such as excessive masturbation. Some forms of psychological therapy can also help to reduce the binge and manage its negative repercussions, including: cognitive behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, group therapy, and couples therapy.

There is also some evidence that some medications can help control the condition, such as: citalopram, naltrexone and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Support groups offer programs to help people manage or reduce the problem.

Some tips and techniques can also help prevent or control compulsive masturbation, such as:

avoid pornography

seek help from a mental health professional or physician specializing in sexual health

do more physical exercise

improve connections and social relationships

keep busy

understand a person’s triggers, such as boredom, fear of intimacy, or shame

when to see a doctor

When excessive masturbation begins to interfere with daily life, psychological well-being, or physical health, ask a doctor or therapist for help. People should also seek professional help if feelings of guilt, shame, or other negative emotions interfere with sexual functioning, pleasure, or relationships.

