know what Germán Cano asked to settle with Fortaleza

After not reaching an agreement to renew his contract with Vasco, striker Germán Cano can continue in Brazilian football in the 2022 season. Coveted by Ceará, Cruzeiro, Internacional and Santos, the striker entered the crosshairs of Fortaleza.

O fans.com found that businessman José Costanzo will travel to the capital of Ceará to define the player’s future. Sought by the report, the tricolor board prefers not to publicly express itself so as not to create expectations about a possible deal with the Argentine.

Also according to the report, Fortaleza presented an offer of R$ 300 thousand per month, productivity bonus and a contract until December 2022. In addition, the agreement provides for the extension of the bond for another season.

On the other hand, the agent demanded R$ 450 thousand monthly without taxes, bonuses for goals stipulated in the contract and for Fortaleza to pay the player’s personal expenses. The package includes housing, transport, telephone bill and air tickets to Colombia where he has fixed residence.

In addition, the deal would be undone if an offer came from Independiente de Medellín, a club he defended for five seasons, where he is considered an idol. Now, the parties debate the financial parameters in order to reach a common denominator.

After securing a spot in the Copa Libertadores de América, Fortaleza tries to form a competitive team to meet the requests of coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda. Thus, the arrival of Germán Cano is considered fundamental to the club’s plans for 2022.

Vasco’s main player in the last two seasons, Germán Cano has not reached an agreement to renew his contract. Since then, he started to have his name speculated on several Brazilian and foreign football teams.

The numbers of Germán Cano

Nominated by former coach Abel Braga, Germán Cano arrived at Vasco to be the team’s reference in 2020. The center forward needed little time to win the fans’ heart. After all, he was the only one who was saved in the campaign that relegated the club to Serie B.

For Vasco, the Argentine played 101 matches, scored 43 goals and made four assists. Revealed by Lanús, he went through Chacarita Juniors, Colón, Deportivo Pereira, Nacional, Independiente Medellín, Pachuca, Club León and Vasco.

