Landslide in BH: firefighters are called after gas leak at the site – General

Firefighters are called after gas leaks at the landslide site (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) After the collapse that killed a baby and a man in the Jaqueline neighborhood, North Region of Belo Horizonte, in the early hours of this Tuesday (7/12), a gas leak was confirmed at the site. The 3rd Military Fire Brigade was activated and returned to the location. At the moment, a careful inspection is being carried out to avoid another accident.

According to firefighters, the leak comes from a gas canister buried by debris. As it is an open environment with good air circulation, there is no risk of explosion.

“The military is still on site and waiting for a technical team to find out what kind of gas is in the environment. Although the structure is collapsed, there is space and good air circulation”, declared the corporation to the State of Minas.

Appropriate machinery will be sent after the forensics to remove the canister from the location, which will occur when the gas is dissipated.

collapse

The Fire Department is still investigating the causes of the collapse, which occurred around 2:45 am. One of the buildings had four floors and the other three. In addition to the two fatal victims, at least three other people were hit by the rubble and injured, one of them the baby’s mother.

At the time of the landslide there was no record of rain, according to the Civil Defense. The property had no record of structural risks.