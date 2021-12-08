Largest Investment Bank in Brazil, BTG Pactual launches Ethereum multimarket fund

BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, announced this Tuesday, 2007, the launch of the BTG Pactual Reference Ethereum 20, fund with exposure to Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency on the market.

After the launch of the BTG Pactual Reference Bitcoin 20 and BTG Pactual Reference Bitcoin 100 funds in April and May 2021, the bank expands its portfolio to offer another option for investors wishing to enter the universe of cryptoactives.

“Democratizing access to the cryptoactive market has been one of our goals in creating these products”, says André Portilho, partner and head of Digital Assets at BTG Pactual.

Also according to Portilho, the already-Cripto cryptocurrencies are already known practically all over the world and the Brazilian investor has been following the growing relevance of this sector, but it does not necessarily dominate the bureaucracy needed to operate this asset.

“Now he can have this exposure as easily as he is used to investing in any fund,” he adds.

BTG Pactual Reference Ethereum 20 has 20% exposure to Ethereum, and the other 80% are invested in fixed income.

“For those who want to enter this expanding universe, diversifying between Bitcoin and Ether is a natural solution. Cryptoactives are already transforming the way capital circulates around the world and we still have room for a real revolution in the way people interact with money . Bitcoin and Ether will be relevant vectors of this transformation”, concludes Portilho.

Reference family

BTG Pactual Reference Ethereum 20 has a minimum investment of R$ 100.00 and an administration fee of 0.5% per year, with no performance fee, and becomes our 14th product in the Reference family.

The conglomerate and funds also include the BTG Reference Global Tech fund, which replicates the ETF InGenius portfolio, and measures the performance of some of the largest technology companies in the world, and the Reference Semiconductors FIM and Reference Biotech FIM sectorial funds.

“The Reference Family offers BTG Pactual’s clients products that allow them to diversify their portfolios based on topics that are still underrepresented on the stock exchange, such as the case of cryptocurrencies, ESG and technology companies. becoming a reference for investors seeking the most relevant investment topics”, highlights Will Landers, partner and responsible for the variable income area of ​​BTG Pactual Asset Management.

