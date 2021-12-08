Last day at Maksoud Plaza: from glory to farewell to the last guests – 08/12/2021

As soon as they arrived at Maksoud Plaza, Marina Gryczynski, 26, and Eduardo Gomes, 34, were stopped by security. That didn’t make any sense. When they left in the morning, everything was normal.

The businesswoman had checked in on December 2nd, last Thursday. She came to São Paulo to do an MBA in Luxury Hospitality and it was the fourth day she was staying. The boyfriend arrived later, on Saturday. As her last class was on Sunday, they took advantage of Monday to enjoy the city and ended up stretching the tour.

As they made their way to the hotel, they tried to decide whether they should shower first or have dinner before going up to their room. When approaching the establishment, around six-thirty in the afternoon, they noticed a strange movement in the lobby. Security guards talking on the radio and the room is completely empty. Nobody came in or out.

Marina Gryczynski, one of Maksoud Plaza's last guests

“Wow! What’s going on?” Marina asked. They didn’t understand why they were being stopped from advancing if this was the last of the five nights they were entitled to.

Confused, she checked her cell phone and saw several missed calls. I hadn’t heard the calls because the phone was in my bag. Officials claimed that a letter warning of the incident had been left in the room. But how, if they found no letter!

Finally, they said it was a court order and that the hotel needed to be evacuated. The discussion ended, the couple understood what was happening.

We found out the hotel was closing when we got back to sleep. This caught us in short pants”, recalls the architect.

Eduardo Gomes and Marina Gryczynski

It was really hard to believe. The first five-star hotel in the capital of São Paulo was closing its doors and Marina and Eduardo were the last guests. The others had checked out early.

The venue that hosted a performance by Frank Sinatra, which hosted world-famous artists, princes and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, was winding down with them.

It is true that, due to debts, Maksoud Plaza has been in bankruptcy protection since last year. But the abrupt closure left even the staff unresponsive.

Still digesting the new reality, a 16-year-old employee told Eduardo that since the beginning of the pandemic, 150 employees have been fired. The future of the other 150, he said, was a big question mark.

I could see he was quite shaken. End of year, the guy won’t have his job anymore… Everyone was very worried”.

Maksoud Plaza employees meet on the hotel's last day of operation

Like Marina and Eduardo, they learned about the hotel closing at the last minute, in a surprise meeting.

the lights out

When Marina and Eduardo were allowed to enter, they found two attendants at the reception desk not very prepared to explain what seemed to have no explanation. They had to call the operations director, who handled the situation with more agility. Even contacting a neighboring hotel for them to spend the night, since the trip back to Teixeira Soares, in the interior of Paraná, where they live, was scheduled for the following morning.

Hotel Maksoud Plaza, in the Av Paulista region, will close its doors after 42 years of operation.

Informed that she couldn’t even go up to her room to get her bags, Marina was shocked. In fact, the luggage had already been taken from the dorm by two security guards and two maids, and placed in the hotel lobby, more specifically in the left-luggage office.

“I had never seen a situation like this. Of course, this generated a lot of stress. But then I saw all the concern to show us that everything was documented and filmed”, says the businesswoman, who gradually calmed down. Despite everything, the two guests were treated well by the staff.

Looking around, Maksoud Plaza was an abandoned giant, where besides the couple there were only the security guards, a messenger, a doorman, the two receptionists and the director of operations. It didn’t even look like the same place as yesterday.

Frank Sinatra was one of many celebrities to stay at Maksoud Plaza

“It was cool to be inside. The grand piano in the hotel lobby, the landscaping, the impeccable plants… Despite being very old, I could feel that glamor of the hotel’s golden years, the nice atmosphere. Sunday I watched the concert. Formula 1 race in the lobby and talked to the bar staff. Everything was going well. I didn’t have the feeling of closing the hotel,” recalls Eduardo.

Marina, who comes from a family that works in the hotel business, had the dream of visiting the iconic hotel that has 42 years of beautiful and important history. He could do it for the first and last time. Even without properly processing what had happened, she and her boyfriend decided to take advantage of the last minutes of that unforgettable moment and ended the stay with a golden key.

Sidereal Space, one of the most classic views of Maksoud Plaza

The clock said seven o’clock at night when the app transport car arrived. With the plate identified, the security guards removed the restraint and the driver entered to pick up passengers in front of the hotel.

You know that phrase: Last one out turns off the light? We left and everything was closed”, describes the architect.

They looked back one last time, knowing that they are now part of Maksoud Plaza’s history too.