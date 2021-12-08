Learn how to make homemade cinnamon tea and discover the amazing health benefits

Cinnamon is a type of condiment widely used in foods and also in beverages, such as teas, due to its beneficial properties. So, this Tuesday, December 7th, Casa & Agro, from TecnoNotícias, brings you a recipe for cinnamon tea very simple and quick to make, in addition to the health benefits of this condiment.

This condiment has always been used for infusions throughout history due to the incredible flavor and aroma that accompanies it. In this sense, the cinnamon tea gained popularity not only for its aroma, but also for its multiple health benefits. So, check out what cinnamon can do for your body and how to make the drink in 3 very simple tips.

Why is consuming cinnamon tea good?

Benefit is the last name of cinnamon, since consuming it only has advantages. Therefore, consuming the tea made from it can help control appetite, reduce fatigue and aid in the digestion of food.

Stimulates weight loss

Cinnamon has a compound called cinnamaldehyde, which increases metabolic rates and makes your body burn fat faster.

It’s great for your mental health

Due to the antioxidant action of cinnamon, the tea obtained eliminates free radicals from your body, preventing them from damaging your genetic material and causing diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Protect your body from cancer

The compounds eugenol and cinnamaldehyde are present in cinnamon and are released in tea, also fighting free radicals. Such radicals can alter the rate of cell replication and, therefore, it is important that they are eliminated.

How to make cinnamon tea in 3 steps

To make this drink, you just need to follow 3 very simple and quick steps, without spending too much of your budget. Check it out below.

1. Have everything you need for your cinnamon tea at hand

First, separate the ingredients you will need. That is, just a cinnamon stick and a cup of water.

2.Heat the water and add the cinnamon

Then boil the water to 100º C and then add the cinnamon to this water to release the flavor.

3.Let the infusion happen and drink

Finally, let the infusion take place for 10 minutes. Then wait until it gets warm, if it’s too hot, and drink it.

Anyway, this liquid gold will help you improve your quality of life and prevent diseases. So do yours today cinnamon tea with these 3 simple steps.

