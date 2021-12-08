Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released in January and will have a paid upgrade

THE naughty dog announced this Tuesday (7) that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, a remastered compilation of the last two games in the franchise, will be released on January 28 for PlayStation 5.

In addition, a trailer was also released to accompany the news. Check it out in the spotlight above!

In a statement on PlayStation Blog, the marketing manager Annabelle Hua revealed more details and technical information of the package.

Legacy of Thieves will have a $10 paid upgrade for players who already have a copy of Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: Lost Legacy. However, those who have a copy provided by the PS Plus will not be entitled to the upgrade.

The compilation will not feature the multiplayer mode of Uncharted 4.

Regarding more technical information, the collection will have faster loading screens, support for DualSense and 3D Audio and three performance modes, with options for 30fps, 60fps and up to 120fps, in addition to resolution in 1080p and 4K.

Finally, it’s been confirmed that the PC launch will take place sometime in 2022. But without a concrete date yet.

