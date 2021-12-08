Lesser Guidance Doesn’t Justify Falling Stock Prices, Says BofA By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Raízen (SA:) shares have fallen around 25% since its IPO in August, which, for Bank of America (BofA), is a result of the 2022 Guidance, which has a projected Ebitda between R $10 billion and R$11 billion, lower than previously expected and reduced due to the forecast of lower crushing volumes.

Even so, BofA maintains its asset purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$ 11. The analysis considers that Raízen is still delivering sugarcane yields and fuel distribution growth with resilient margins. In addition, the biogas projects bring a strong upside potential and Raízen is being negotiated at 5.1x EV/Ebitda for 2023 and 9.8x P/E.

According to the report, Raízen’s current share price is taking into account trading at USDc10/lb, which is virtually half of current levels. At the same time, the pricing takes into account prices at US$45/bbl, when BofA forecasts US$82 for 2022.

In BofA’s view, these prices are not justified. On sugar, the report highlights that blending rates in India are rising and that high-cost producers are marginal suppliers. Regarding oil, the bank’s commodities team is optimistic about the resumption of demand, while stocks should remain low for the coming quarters.

In addition, with Petrobras (SA:) leaving the responsibility for importing gasoline and diesel to distributors, small players should be in a more difficult position, as they will have to import proportionally and raise prices to make the operation viable.

BofA argues that this should benefit Raízen, because of its scale, innovation and solid relationship with resellers, which will allow it to increase its margins. The privatization of refineries should also put the company in a better position, as it will mainly have more bargaining power in fuel supplies.

At 3:12 pm, Raízen’s shares were down 3.26%, to R$5.65.