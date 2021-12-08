LGBTQ+ collective triggers clubs in the STJD for homophobic corners in games

The group of Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQ+ filed, this Monday (6), in the Superior Court of Sports Justice seven Infraction News (a legal term that means bringing the case to the attention of Justice) against eight clubs for homophobic chants of fans. Fluminense, Internacional, Náutico, Ceará, Atlético-MG, Remo, Paysandu and Corinthians were cited for discriminatory acts. The cases will be analyzed by Attorney General Ronaldo Piacente, who will decide whether the accusations are valid and will file a complaint or file the requests, informed the STJD.

In 2019, the body started to recommend that referees report prejudiced manifestations in the match summaries. The cases are generally framed in article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which provides for penalties ranging from fines, suspension and even loss of points. Fans can also be banned from attending stadiums for at least 720 days.

In a statement, the collective, formed by fans from all over the country in monitoring and combating homophobic acts in football, informed that the expectation is for “more energetic measures” in combating prejudiced practices against the LGBTQIAP+ population.

“We reiterate our repudiation of these and other acts of prejudice practiced in football and we hope that clubs and federations take more energetic measures in order to combat such practices that make football continue to be a violent environment for LGBTQIAP+ people. The STJD has already shown that in a previous decision that the sports court will not tolerate acts of this type, by punishing Flamengo with vehemence, setting up the first club punished in history by the court framed in the practice of homophobia by article 243-G of the CBJD.

See the charges cited by the collective.

Fluminense:

Match: Fluminense vs Internacional (11/24): As reported by the press, in the match between the teams it was possible to identify choruses of Fluminense fans shouting “Arerê, gaúcho gives the c* and speaks tchê”, referring to the opposing club. Despite the match not having been stopped, the sound and image system of the stadium alerted the fans to stop the screams. The act was recorded by the referee in the scoresheet of the match.

International:

Game: Grêmio x Internacional (06/11): According to the Collective’s Infringement News, in the grenal it is possible to hear a gigantic chorus of people shouting: “I threw the stick at Grêmio and had it taken in the c*, o gremista son of p* sucks r* and gives the c*.

The collective also highlights that the same song was uttered in the game: Internacional x Athlético/PR (13/11).

Nautical:

Match: Náutico vs Sampaio Corrêa (11/15): During the match, Náutico fans chanted homophobic “faggots” every time the opposing goalkeeper was preparing to hit the goal kick.

Ceará:

Match: Ceará x Corinthians (11/25): In a match held at Castelão, fans, players and the board of Ceará sang songs with homophobic words. According to the LGBTQ Torcidas Collective, in attached video, it is possible to hear a gigantic choir shouting: “Tuf is gay” and “lion killer and eats tufgay c*”, referring to the opposing club, Fortaleza.

In the match against Sport, on 11/14, the crowd repeated the chant at Castelão, and club president Robinson de Castro appears in a video holding a phone in reference to the music. The same song was given in the match against Fortaleza, held on 11/17. In the video, players Vina, Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Cléber, Lima, Fernando Sobral Lacerda and Rick were identified, in addition to the club president, Robinson de Castro.

Atlético-MG

Game: Flamengo vs Atlético/MG (10/30): In the match, held at Maracanã, the visiting fans chanted to the home team: “take it in the mengo c*, you are a team of suckers c*, p* v* and thief” .

Match: Atlético/MG vs Fluminense (11/28): Images of the match show the homophobic corners of the Minas Gerais club from 40 minutes into the second half. The video with the songs was posted on the social networks of a fan who was following the game. The case was not reported in the match summary and, according to the crowd, the referee failed to comply with STJD’s 01/2019 guideline.

Remo and Paysandu:

Game: Remo vs Paysandu (12/04): The match was marked by scenes of prejudice from both fans. Images circulating on the internet show Paysandu fans chanting v* to the player Neto Pessoa, 11 minutes into the second half. At another time a group of uniformed fans shouted several times “Remista is gay, it’s gay, it’s gay.” In the same match, Remo fans chanted to Paysandu fans: “every v* I know is bicolor”.

Corinthians:

Match: Corinthians vs Grêmio (12/5): At Neo Química Arena, Corinthians fans sang homophobic shouts directed at Grêmio players. During the game, the crowd shouted “gaucho, faggot” to the players on the field. The fact was not reported in the summary.