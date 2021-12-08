Line-up: Cantillo trains with squad, and Corinthians will have changes against Juventude | corinthians

Corinthians will have changes in the lineup in the last match of the year, on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, against Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship.

Seeking confirmation of fourth place at the Brasileirão – and the award that will yield -, coach Sylvinho must count on the return of Victor Cantillo, who has recovered from a muscle injury in his right thigh, ended the transition period from the medical department to the field and, this Tuesday, he trained with the rest of the squad.

However, as he comes from more than two weeks of inactivity, the Colombian midfielder should start the duel on the bench.

Right-back Fagner and defensive midfielder Gabriel are also confirmed reinforcements for the duel in Caxias. They served suspension in the last round and should resume their places in the team.

On the other hand, Corinthians will not have Róger Guedes, who received the third yellow card and is banned from taking on Juventude.

One of the possibilities for Sylvinho is to move Willian to the left side of the attack and promote the return of Gabriel Pereira or Gustavo Mosquito to the right wing. However, in this scenario, I would have to pull out Du Queiroz or Giuliano.

A possible alvinegra lineup for this game has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Du Queiroz or Mosquito), Willian and Jô.

According to information released by Corinthians, this Tuesday Sylvinho led ball possession works and then coached crosses and submissions.

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in front of Grêmio, last Sunday, participated only for the first part of the activity. The only exception was midfielder Renato Augusto, who did not go into the field due to workload control.

Corinthians is on this Wednesday the last training session of the year and, as a result, travels to Caxias.