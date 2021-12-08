Lira and Pacheco decide to slice the PEC of the Precatório

× Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado

The presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), decided to slice the PEC of the Precatório. The common text between the two Houses will be enacted tomorrow and the changes made by senators last week will be attached to other related constitutional amendment proposal to judicial debts, which is ready to be voted on in plenary.

The promulgation of the common parts of the PEC would already be enough to, in the government’s calculations, open a fiscal space of approximately BRL 62 billion in the 2022 budget, to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

As we’ve mentioned, the common passages that will be promulgated by Congress are, basically, the change in the spending cap readjustment method (Currently, the ceiling is readjusted based on the variation in inflation between July of the previous year and June of the current year; according to the proposal, this period for the readjustment would be from January to December of the same year); and the possibility of postponing the installment of social security debts of municipalities for 20 years.

The excerpts changed by the senators will be included in another PEC, 2012, on judicial debts, which will be voted on in Tuesday of next week by the House plenary.

Among these excerpts are the change in the term of the special payment system for court orders (by the Chamber, it would be valid until 2036; by the Senate, until 2026); airwithdrawal from the Fundef court orders (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Appreciation of Teaching) of the expenditure ceiling; the transformation of Auxílio Brasil into a permanent income transfer program and the linking of revenues generated from the new hole in the spending ceiling.

As there was a change in the merits of these items in the PEC, the text should necessarily be returned to the deputies for analysis. To prevent the proposal from following the normal rite of going through the Constitution and Justice Committee, and then going to the plenary, Pacheco and Lira managed to find this legislative workaround to annex the text to another proposed constitutional amendment. The rapporteur will be the same as the previous PEC, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB).

The agreement guarantees the payment of Auxílio Brasil, but stifles the budget, since the expenses for the social program will be stamped.

“There was on our part, in the two meetings of leaders, the unanimous feeling that is the sense of urgency in implementing Auxílio Brasil. Everyone is very concerned about this program”, said Pacheco (photo, right).

“There are already precedents [de junção de emendas constitucionais em plenário] and that was voted on. With three or four PECs this has already happened. We were very careful about that. [para evitar a judicialização]. The entire PEC requires a lot of conversation and that is why we are taking the vote to a qualified quorum”, explained Lira (photo, left).

