Lira and Pacheco reach an agreement to promulgate PEC dos Precatório “sliced”; see what should go back to the Chamber

The presidents of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), talk to the press about the PEC dos Precatório (Photo: Pedro Gontijo/Federal Senate)

The presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), reached an agreement, this Tuesday (7), for the enactment of part of the PEC of Precatório .

The move paves the way for part of the fiscal space provided for with the proposal, of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget, according to calculations by the Ministry of Economy.

The initiative is considered essential by the federal government for the payment of the Auxílio Brasil in installments of R$ 400.00 this month, as President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wishes. In practice, this allows the agent to reap the benefits of the new social program and avoid any legal risks of extending the benefit in an election year.

Under the agreement established between Lira and Pacheco, the National Congress will promulgate the common points approved by the two legislative houses for the text, making these provisions already valid.

On the other hand, the changes promoted by the Federal Senate, which approved the PEC last week, should be considered by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies next Tuesday (14).

By rule, the Chamber and Senate must approve the same version of a PEC so that it can be enacted and become effective.

The proposal goes from one house to another (the so-called ping-pong) until it is voted on with no differences in merit. For each coming and going, it is necessary the support of 3/5 of the respective house (that is, 308 of the 513 deputies or 49 of the 81 senators).

“The Chamber and the Senate will work together so that we end this important PEC for the year 2022”, announced Lira at a press conference.

The agreement was sealed after days of disagreement between members of the two legislative houses. On the one hand, senators resisted the “slicing” of the proposal, fearing that the changes would be “shelved” by the deputies, as occurred on other occasions, as in the case of the discussion of the pension reform itself.

The senators argued that the changes made to the version sent by the Chamber of Deputies were fundamental for building the necessary support for the approval of the text and that, therefore, they could not be disregarded.

“The Federal Senate approved the PEC dos Precatórios and had a large majority of approval, which was largely the result of a consensus work carried out by the rapporteur with a commitment to the appreciation, by the Chamber, of the innovation that the Senate brought”, reinforced Pacheco.

Deputies, on the other hand, were opposed to some of the implemented changes and claimed that there was not enough time for the approval of the PEC until December 17, when the beginning of the parliamentary recess is scheduled.

See version comparison chart by clicking here.

“There is no version of arm wrestling or disputes between one house and another, because the two houses must and can think differently about certain subjects”, minimized Lira.

Under the agreement, the changes will be appended to a PEC ready for voting in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. In this way, it avoids the complete processing of the proposal once again in the legislative house, which would consist of analysis by the Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJC) and a special committee.

The agreement, according to Pacheco, received support from the majority of the leaders of the Federal Senate, but not unanimously.

The partial enactment of the PEC dos Precatório will contemplate the change in the index of correction of the spending ceiling, which will open up the fiscal space to accommodate the expenses with the Auxílio Brasil.

Ironically, at first, there will be no enactment of the provision that provides for the creation of a limit (sub-ceiling) for the payment of court orders in a given year. The rule will need to be analyzed by the deputies, as well as the linking of the open fiscal space with the proposal to social spending.

Another point that can be enacted tomorrow (8), according to Lira and Pacheco, are the rules for installment payment of social security contributions from municipalities. At this moment, the technical advisers of the two legislative houses are working on the analysis of the texts in order to conclude the points subject to immediate enactment.

