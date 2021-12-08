LIVE: watch Brasília x Flamengo, on NBB – Flamengo

Flamengo seeks victory away from home to return to the top of the table

FlaBasquete enters the court this Tuesday night (07), just later at 20:00 (Brasilia time), to face the Brasilia team, at Arena BRB, in the Federal District, for the 11th round of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) . The duel will be broadcast live on ESPN Brasil, on closed TV.

With maximum strength available, coach Gustavo de Conti has already defined the starting lineup for the match. Flamengo, therefore, enters the court with: Yago Mateus, Dar Tucker, Mineiro, Olivinha and JP Batista.

It is worth noting that Mengo has the return of Lucas Martinez, who was in the Mexican league. In addition to him, the following names make up the reserve bank: Brandon Robinson, Matheus Leoni, Túlio da Silva, Rafael Rachel, Faverani and Franco Balbi.

At the moment, Flamengo occupies the second place in the NBB, with 18 points gained. In the last round, Rubro-Negro lost at home to Franca, who took the lead in the tournament. Now, far from their domains, Mengo is trying to rediscover the victories to regain the top of the table.