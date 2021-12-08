Liverpool eliminates Milan, Atlético Madrid defeats Porto in Portugal and qualifies

Liverpool beat Milan in a comeback and secured their sixth victory in six games, while Atlético Madrid took the second spot with a victory over Porto

One of the most disputed groups in the Champions League was defined this Tuesday (7). At San Siro, the Milan received the Liverpool needing to win and hope for a stumbling block of Harbor to rank. What was seen, however, was something quite different.

The Italian team started well. With the game between Porto and Madrid’s athletic tied without goals thanks to ‘miracles’ from Oblak, a corner was deflected into the goal, Alisson made a beautiful save, but Tomori opened the scoring on the rebound.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

Shortly thereafter, however, Liverpool managed to draw. Chamberlain kicked hard, but Maignan palmed it. On the rebound, Salah shot from the first and sunk his 20th goal of the season into the net.

On the way back to the second half, the situation of the group changed in a few moments. In Italy, Tomori played wrong, Mané took advantage and kicked hard, but saw Maignan make a good save. But once again on the rebound, Origi headed for the net.

In Portugal, a corner was taken in the area, passed by everyone and deflected on Griezmann, entering slowly to open the scoreboard and put the mattresses in advantage. Right after, Matheus Cunha almost scored another one, but Pepe saved it on the line.

The game at Estádio do Dragão took on more dramatic contours after the goal. With warmer weather, Carrasco and Wendell were sent off, leaving both teams one less.

But Atleti would be able to score once more and secure their spot. Porto was going all the way up, Griezmann pulled the ball to the right, attracted the remaining marker and gave the perfect pass to let Correa face the goal. The Argentine hit crossed, on the goalkeeper’s exit and scored another one.

But the invoice was not paid yet. De Paul stole the ball from Mbemba’s right, rolled back and Griezmann kicked. Sergio Oliveira still stretched out to save in a cart almost on the line, but the ball returned to De Paul, who only had the job of pushing it into the empty goal.

But the Portuguese team would still have the chance to decrease with a penalty. Hermoso tried to move away, but fell into the area and saw the ball in front of him. He tried to kick forward even when he was down, but ended up hitting Evanilson and committed the penalty. In the kick, Sergio Oliveira hit low with perfection and decreased, even with Oblak hitting the side of the kick.

historic Liverpool

In the ‘group of death’, Liverpool did not give any hesitation to bad luck. Even arriving in the last round with assured leadership, he fought to win and confirmed his 100% success.

Salah celebrates goal with Chamberlain Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Tomori from heaven to hell

The English defender opened the scoring at the San Siro, almost classifying his team, but he was the one who missed the ball in the move that generated the goal of the English comeback and the consequent elimination of his team, which did not even get a spot in Europe League.

Oblak saves Athletic

In the first stage, Porto even had chances to score goals, but saw Oblak inspired to make great saves and save the team. In the second half of the match, a stroke of ‘luck’ from Griezmann and an open defense at the end made the vacancy go to the colchoneros.